McVay doesn't expect injuries sustained by Jordan Fuller, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Josh Reynolds to impact their availability vs. Giants

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay said Monday evening he does not anticipate injuries sustained by safety Jordan Fuller, defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day and wide receiver Josh Reynolds against the Bills preventing them from playing against the Giants this week, provided they "continue to make progress." McVay also said he would be able to provide more clarity on Wednesday.

Fuller sustained a shoulder injury against the Bills, according to McVay, and is considered day-to-day. McVay said "we might be smart with him on Wednesday" and have him rest instead of practice that day.

Los Angeles might also take the same precautionary approach with Joseph-Day and Reynolds on Wednesday after they sustained "little ankle tweaks" at Buffalo.

"Nothing that we anticipate those guys missing any time," McVay said of Joseph-Day and Reynolds.

Running back Cam Akers (ribs), who missed the Bills game and did not travel with the team to Buffalo, remains day-to-day.

"With Cam, we'll see if he's ready to go and how he kind of progresses throughout the course of the week," McVay said. "He's really the only one that I would say his status is uncertain."

Meanwhile, rookie outside linebacker Terrell Lewis is eligible to return to the active roster off of injured reserve this week, but McVay said the Rams have not yet decided if they will activate him.