McVay "hopeful" Micah Kiser will play this week against 49ers, expects more clarity on Jordan Fuller and Obo Okoronkwo on Wednesday

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay on Monday said safety Jordan Fuller re-injured his right shoulder and linebacker Obo Okoronkwo strained his elbow against Washington in Week 5.

McVay later clarified in his press conference that Fuller "had a little stinger" and that it's "more of his neck" than his shoulder. Neither Fuller nor Okoronkwo will practice on Wednesday, when McVay expects more clarity on their statuses.

Though linebacker Micah Kiser (groin) missed last week's game against Washington and will be limited Wednesday, McVay is optimistic about his availability for Sunday night's game against the 49ers. The Rams will continue to monitor offensive lineman Bobby Evans (shoulder), but McVay expects him to be able to practice this week and ready to go against the 49ers barring any unforeseen setbacks.