McVay: Johnson, Noteboom and Allen "making good progress"

Feb 26, 2020 at 02:42 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

INDIANAPOLIS – Safety John Johnson III and offensive linemen Joe Noteboom and Brian Allen began the 2019 season as starters, only to see it cut short due to injuries which landed each of them on injured reserve.

Several months later, however, Rams head coach Sean McVay is pleased with where they stand in their respective recovery processes.

"They're feeling good," McVay said at the NFL Scouting Combine. "They're making good progress."

Prior to suffering his season-ending shoulder injury against the 49ers in Week 6, Johnson collected 50 tackles and a pair of interceptions in six games. Noteboom sustained a season-ending torn ACL and MCL in the same game. Four weeks later, Allen was done for the year with a season-ending MCL injury.

All three have been working out at the team's Thousand Oaks, California, facility during the offseason. Phase 1 of the Rams' organized team activities (OTAs) begins April 20, but McVay said he would have to consult with Senior Director of Sports Medicine and Performance Reggie Scott before determining what their involvement looks like.

"Each of those injuries is a little bit different, but they're on track to being ready to go for the season," McVay said. "What it does look like, for how we utilize them in the offseason program, I think, is to be determined."

