McVay: Johnson, Noteboom and Allen "making good progress"

INDIANAPOLIS – Safety John Johnson III and offensive linemen Joe Noteboom and Brian Allen began the 2019 season as starters, only to see it cut short due to injuries which landed each of them on injured reserve.

Several months later, however, Rams head coach Sean McVay is pleased with where they stand in their respective recovery processes.

"They're feeling good," McVay said at the NFL Scouting Combine. "They're making good progress."

Prior to suffering his season-ending shoulder injury against the 49ers in Week 6, Johnson collected 50 tackles and a pair of interceptions in six games. Noteboom sustained a season-ending torn ACL and MCL in the same game. Four weeks later, Allen was done for the year with a season-ending MCL injury.

All three have been working out at the team's Thousand Oaks, California, facility during the offseason. Phase 1 of the Rams' organized team activities (OTAs) begins April 20, but McVay said he would have to consult with Senior Director of Sports Medicine and Performance Reggie Scott before determining what their involvement looks like.