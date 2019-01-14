McVay learns NFC Championship opponent, gives initial thoughts on facing the Saints

McVay took his team's resilience as a positive when the comeback fell short in the Superdome. The Rams lost to the Saints, but bounced back with a blow-for-blow win against the pesky Seahawks in the Coliseum in Week 10, and then topped the Chiefs in a classic on Monday Night Football in Week 11.

And then there's the noise — which the Rams can't quite mimic at their Cal Lutheran facility.

"I think what you can really take away is you get a chance to play that opponent but you also get a chance to feel what a tough atmosphere that is to play in," McVay said. "I think there's, a lot of times, fear of the unknown and now that we kind of know what to expect with a great crowd and how that's going to have to alter some of the things that we'll do specific to offense and our communication — I think we can use that as a positive."

McVay also said having cornerback Aqib Talib should help against New Orleans' well-oiled offense. Talib watched from the sidelines as cornerback Marcus Peters tried to slow Thomas on his career day.