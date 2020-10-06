McVay: Micah Kiser day-to-day after sustaining "minor" strains in groin and pec against Giants

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Linebacker Micah Kiser is currently day-to-day after sustaining "minor" strains in his groin and pec in Sunday's win over the Giants, Rams head coach Sean McVay said Monday.

McVay indicated Kiser would likely rest instead of practice on Wednesday and later clarified Kiser's injuries were separate.

"He would be a guy that if we practiced today, wouldn't be ready to go," McVay said during his Monday evening video conference with reporters. "And I would imagine we'll be smart with him on Wednesday."

McVay also revealed that linebacker Kenny Young and offensive lineman Bobby Evans sustained injuries against New York, too – Young is dealing with "a little knee inflammation," while Evans hurt his shoulder on field goal protection.

"With Kenny and Bobby, we'll re-evaluate them on Wednesday as well," McVay said.

Meanwhile, McVay said "there is a possibility" that outside linebacker Terrell Lewis gets activated to the 53-man roster this week.