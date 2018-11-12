Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

McVay on Kupp Injury: "It Doesn't Look Good" 

Nov 11, 2018 at 06:25 PM
Myles Simmons

Wide receiver Cooper Kupp left Sunday's game with a knee injury early on in the fourth quarter, and while head coach Sean McVay did not have specifics after the game he also was certainly not optimistic. While it has not been confirmed, Kupp may have suffered a season-ending injury.

"I don't think it's good," McVay said. "It's his knee. We'll get the MRI, but it doesn't look good right now."

Kupp went down after running a deep route on the right side of the field on a 1st-and-10 play from the Seattle 24 with 9:21 left in the contest.

Wide receiver Josh Reynolds entered the game at that point to fill in as the Rams' third wide receiver alongside Robert Woods and Brandin Cooks.

To that point in the game, Kupp had caught five passes for 39 yards — giving him 40 receptions for 566 yards with six touchdowns in 2018. Kupp previously missed two games this season also with a knee injury. The Rams didn't lose Kupp for very long that time, but this time they may not be as fortunate.

"Yeah, I guess I'll echo [McVay] — it doesn't look great," quarterback Jared Goff said. "He's been a valuable piece of our team that we'll miss. And like a lot of us, he's been through a lot this week. And he's a tough guy, [from] a tough family. And I know he'll come out stronger through it all."

McVay is next scheduled to address the media at 11 a.m. on Monday, and may have an update on Kupp then.

