McVay on Kupp Injury: "It Doesn't Look Good" 

Kupp went down after running a deep route on the right side of the field on a 1st-and-10 play from the Seattle 24 with 9:21 left in the contest.

Wide receiver Josh Reynolds entered the game at that point to fill in as the Rams' third wide receiver alongside Robert Woods and Brandin Cooks.

To that point in the game, Kupp had caught five passes for 39 yards — giving him 40 receptions for 566 yards with six touchdowns in 2018. Kupp previously missed two games this season also with a knee injury. The Rams didn't lose Kupp for very long that time, but this time they may not be as fortunate.

"Yeah, I guess I'll echo [McVay] — it doesn't look great," quarterback Jared Goff said. "He's been a valuable piece of our team that we'll miss. And like a lot of us, he's been through a lot this week. And he's a tough guy, [from] a tough family. And I know he'll come out stronger through it all."