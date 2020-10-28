McVay: Terrell Burgess out for remainder of 2020 season with broken ankle

Oct 27, 2020 at 06:48 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Rookie safety Terrell Burgess will miss the rest of the 2020 season after sustaining a broken ankle against the Bears, Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters during a video conference Monday night. Burgess is scheduled to undergo surgery on Wednesday.

"It's a shame, because he was doing so well in really both phases, defense and special teams," McVay said during a video conference Tuesday evening. "But he's got a really bright future."

A third-round pick out of the University of Utah in this year's draft, Burgess suffered the injury early in the fourth quarter after tackling Bears running back David Montgomery and was carted off the field. He had tallied three combined tackles on defense and another two on special teams in the contest prior to the injury. Overall, he posted eight combined tackles and one pass breakup in seven games this year.

McVay said what they do with that open roster spot as a result of Burgess' injury is "kind of to be determined based on how the week unfolds." 

"And then you still have the availability of being able to bring somebody up on your practice squad, even if it's just for a game, depending on the approach that we want to take against the Dolphins," McVay said.

Updating the status of another rookie safety, McVay said Jordan Fuller "is doing really well" and that the plan is still for him to return from short-term injured reserve after the Rams' Week 9 bye.

"To be able to get Jordan back will be a good boost for us, especially with what happened to Terrell last night," McVay said.

McVay also said the team plans to activate defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson to the 53-man roster this week. McVay is also hopeful tight end Tyler Higbee's hand "turns the corner" and he's able to play this week against the Dolphins.

