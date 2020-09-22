McVay: Joe Noteboom out for Bills game, Cam Akers day-to-day, Brown will be available

Sep 21, 2020 at 06:34 PM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay anticipates running back Malcolm Brown (finger) being available for this Sunday's game against the Bills; however, offensive lineman Joe Noteboom (calf) will be out. Cam Akers (ribs) has a chance to play at Buffalo.

McVay said during his Monday evening video conference with reporters that Noteboom sustained a Grade 2 calf strain in Sunday's win at the Philadelphia Eagles. Second-year offensive lineman David Edwards, who replaced Noteboom last week, is expected to step in for him against Buffalo.

"(Noteboom is) a possible candidate to put on the IR with it being three weeks, but we're going to wait to get a little bit more information," McVay said. "But he'll be out this week."

Brown sustained a fractured left pinky which he got fixed today, according to McVay, but it won't affect his availability against the Bills.

"We'll be able to put a splint on there and he should be okay with that," McVay said.

Akers, meanwhile, is dealing with separated rib cartilage and is considered day-to-day.

