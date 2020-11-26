McVay: "Would be very surprised" if Micah Kiser is able to play Sunday against 49ers

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay said he "would be very surprised" if linebacker Micah Kiser (knee) is able to play against the 49ers Sunday.

"Micah is banged-up right now," McVay said during a video conference Wednesday.

The first injury report for Week 12 also revealed Rams tight end Tyler Higbee is dealing with an elbow injury. Both he and Kiser were estimated as non-participants (the Rams held a walkthrough on Wednesday).

"Tyler banged up his elbow a little bit, (and) we'll see what that means for his status," McVay said.