McVay: "Would be very surprised" if Micah Kiser is able to play Sunday against 49ers

Nov 25, 2020 at 06:27 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay said he "would be very surprised" if linebacker Micah Kiser (knee) is able to play against the 49ers Sunday.

"Micah is banged-up right now," McVay said during a video conference Wednesday.

The first injury report for Week 12 also revealed Rams tight end Tyler Higbee is dealing with an elbow injury. Both he and Kiser were estimated as non-participants (the Rams held a walkthrough on Wednesday).

"Tyler banged up his elbow a little bit, (and) we'll see what that means for his status," McVay said.

Among other injury updates, Los Angeles designated outside linebacker Obo Okoronkwo for return to practice Wednesday. Though that means Okoronkwo is in the 21-day window for the team to decide whether to elevate him to the 53-man roster, McVay said he "would be surprised if this week was a possibility" for Okoronkwo's return to game action.

