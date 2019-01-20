No surprises for Rams inactives vs. Saints in NFC Championship Game

And at running back, John Kelly is once again active as the third player at the position behind Todd Gurley and C.J. Anderson. Justin Davis was also inactive last week for the Divisional round victory over the Cowboys.

On the other side, tight end Benjamin Watson is out with an illness. He did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday, reportedly having contracted appendicitis. While NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported Watson warmed up pregame, he's still inactive. Watson was a significant part of the New Orleans offense in 2018, making 35 receptions for 400 yards with two touchdowns during the regular season. He caught three passes for 62 yards with a TD against the Rams in Week 9.