No surprises for Rams inactives vs. Saints in NFC Championship Game

The Rams had no surprises on their gameday inactives list, with the active roster all healthy and available to play.
At outside linebacker, Matt Longacre is active — much like last week. With the Saints presenting a variety of personnel groupings, Longacre could get some time on the field. Longacre played five snaps last week against Dallas, with starter Dante Fowler taking the vast majority of reps at the position.
And at running back, John Kelly is once again active as the third player at the position behind Todd Gurley and C.J. Anderson. Justin Davis was also inactive last week for the Divisional round victory over the Cowboys.
On the other side, tight end Benjamin Watson is out with an illness. He did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday, reportedly having contracted appendicitis. While NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported Watson warmed up pregame, he's still inactive. Watson was a significant part of the New Orleans offense in 2018, making 35 receptions for 400 yards with two touchdowns during the regular season. He caught three passes for 62 yards with a TD against the Rams in Week 9.
The Saints do have some banged up players, however, with left guard Andrus Peat dealing with a broken hand, and left tackle Terron Armstead just recently returning from a torn pectoral and admitting he played through pain in last week's victory over the Eagles.
Additionally, New Orleans defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins tore his achilles last week and is now in injured reserve.
Below are the full lists of inactives for both teams
LOS ANGELES
DB Darious Williams
RB Justin Davis
OLB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo
OLB Trevon Young
OL Jamil Demby
DT Sebastian Joseph-Day
DT Tanzel Smart
NEW ORLEANS
WR Keith Kirkwood
RB Dwayne Washington
LB Manti Te'o
C Will Clapp
OT Derek Newton
TE Benjamin Watson
DT Tyrunn Walker