Once college opponents, McVay and Edelman will be on opposite sidelines for Super Bowl LIII 

On Thursday, McVay said he didn't really study Edelman much at the time as a fellow offensive player, he did recall college teammate and now Rams assistant linebackers coach Chris Shula having a lot of respect for the college QB.

"You could see he was a great quarterback that — he could throw it, but he also had the ability to create with his legs," McVay said of Edelman. "They used him on some options — some of the zone read, different things like that. Then, you could see when New England drafted him to be able to be a punt returner and a receiver that — he was a guy that was just an elite competitor.