Once college opponents, McVay and Edelman will be on opposite sidelines for Super Bowl LIII 

By now, you've probably seen the video on Twitter.
Rams head coach Sean McVay. Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman.
Given the roles both have now on their respective teams, it almost seems like another lifetime ago. But ESPN's SportsCenter account tweeted out the video of the two competing from 2007 a couple of days ago.
At that time, McVay was a wide receiver for the Miami University RedHawks. Edelman was a quarterback for the Kent State Golden Flashes.
Despite Edelman's 260 yards passing and 92 yards rushing, McVay's RedHawks won 20-13. McVay actually had three receptions for 37 yards in that game.
On Thursday, McVay said he didn't really study Edelman much at the time as a fellow offensive player, he did recall college teammate and now Rams assistant linebackers coach Chris Shula having a lot of respect for the college QB.
"You could see he was a great quarterback that — he could throw it, but he also had the ability to create with his legs," McVay said of Edelman. "They used him on some options — some of the zone read, different things like that. Then, you could see when New England drafted him to be able to be a punt returner and a receiver that — he was a guy that was just an elite competitor.
"But, we didn't really have much interaction back then. But, I remember he was definitely a really productive player then and I'm not surprised how great of a player he's become in the NFL."
Edelman was asked about McVay on Friday, and while he also didn't remember much of McVay from that particular game, he's glad to see someone excelling from his same college conference.
"It's very remarkable. He's a stud," Edelman told New England reporters, via ProFootballTalk. "He's my age, and he's leading an organization to a Super Bowl. It's unbelievable, and it's a testament to how much he knows the game, how hard he works. I love seeing it. He's a MAC guy. You know that coach McVay and that coaching staff is going to have that team ready, and we're going to have to take advantage of the preparation time that we have and get ready, too."