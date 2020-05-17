2020 Offseason Opponent Breakdown: New York Giants

Now that the Rams' 2020 schedule is officially out, it's time to resume our offseason opponent breakdowns on theRams.com. Up next is Los Angeles' Week 4 home game against the New York Giants.

2019

The Giants struggled to a 4-12 record, at one point mired in a nine game losing streak following a 2-2 start to the season.

Rookie Daniel Jones, the sixth-overall pick in last year's draft, took over for 16-year veteran Eli Manning in Week 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, though an ankle injury in Week 13 would sideline Jones for two weeks and temporarily give Manning back the starting job.

After the season concluded, the Giants parted ways with head coach Pat Shurmur, who was a combined 9-23 in two seasons at the helm.

Changes

Manning retired, officially making Jones the team's new franchise quarterback.

Defensive tackle Leonard Williams, who was acquired in a midseason trade with the Jets, received the Giants' franchise tag this offseason. On offense, the Giants signed former Titans running back Dion Lewis to a one-year deal.

Head coach

The Giants hired former Patriots special teams coordinator Joe Judge to succeed Shurmur. This is Judge's first head coaching job.

Judge spent the last eight years with the Patriots, and prior to that he was on Nick Saban's staff at Alabama for three seasons.

What to watch for

Rams front-seven vs. Giants running back Saquon Barkley

The Rams added new pieces at linebacker and on the defensive line which should improve their run defense, notably former Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson.