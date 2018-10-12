Opposing View: Broncos HC Vance Joseph Knows Challenges of a Wade Phillips Defense

"[T]hey've got a complete, complete unit as far as the O-line, the skill guys and the quarterback along with coach McVay's play calling. I think he does a great job of matching his run game and his pass game," Joseph said, referring to L.A. head coach Sean McVay. "Again, it's going to be a great challenge. This is our second chance to face an offense like this. No one has stopped them, so it's our turn to see if we can."

Joseph continued, saying Denver's early ups and downs have presented him with two different versions of his team in 2018.

"We came out of the gates in New York and played good football early and gave up three big plays on defense, and the game got out of reach a little bit, and we didn't stop the run. So, I think overall right now, it's two different teams in my mind."

If Joseph's Broncos will be the first to stop the Rams' offense, they will need to roll out a team that can prevent big plays from L.A.'s biggest playmakers.

"The first guy I point to is the quarterback," Joseph said. "I mean, my God, he's playing at a high level. He's so accurate, he's so tall and long. He can see over the rush. He's not being hit. I believe he's got six sacks and then maybe only 28, 29 pressures on him. So, he's getting rid of the ball. He's playing like an MVP veteran quarterback and that's where it starts. Then, you've got Todd Gurley, who's obviously a huge talent. He runs the zone better than anybody I've ever seen run the zone as far as that. In the screen game he's really effective."