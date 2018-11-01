Opposing View: Payton Says Saints Must Limit 'Explosives' in Unpredictable Showdown against L.A.

"For a coach, it's paramount — especially with today's game — to have someone at that position that you feel like really becomes somewhat of a coach on the field, who is talented and prepared," Payton said.

Payton and Brees have spent 12 years together in New Orleans and assembled quite the resume and rapport since 2006, including a Super Bowl XLIV title back in 2009 when the Saints beat the Colts.

Payton then applied this thinking to head coach Sean McVay's blossoming connection with Goff, and the possibility of what's to come in L.A. given the pair's youth and success on the field in just a season and a half.

"We had Jared at the Pro Bowl and you could just see his approach and how he prepares to play," Payton said. "I think that, obviously, is a great sign for Rams fans when you look at the roster age of this team and you look at the age of the quarterback, shoot, the age of the head coach – those are all positive signs for that team. Very quickly, the fortunes change."

The Saints play caller is of course pointing L.A.'s relatively recent turnaround, which may feel like a distant memory to anyone following the undefeated Rams.