Opposing View: Seahawks HC Pete Carroll Keyed In On Rams Offense 

Carroll, who is in his ninth season in Seattle, pointed out that Goff's early success is not only a reflection of his ability, but a product of the Rams offense as a whole — starting with the offensive line.

"There's so many hot points to showcase that maybe they're not getting looked at, but they're certainly right at the middle of all of this," Carroll said of the five up front. "It's the running game and only allowing five sacks through four games, that's fantastic numbers. They're doing a great job."

Although Goff being kept clean and upright to make throws in and out of the pocket has generated offensive success through four games, Carroll said that Gurley is at the center of one of the league's most electric offenses.

Gurley's production has not slowed in 2018. In fact, Gurley has the chance to be even better than he was in his OPOY campaign a season ago, as he's currently on pace to finish with 2,128 yards from scrimmage and 24 touchdowns by year's end.

So what can Seattle's defense focus on to avoid becoming a part of Gurley's second-consecutive dominant season?

"You have to start with the run game," Carroll said. "We don't know how to play football any other way. He happens to be such a tremendous player that he draws all of the focus and then the explosions and the variety of things that they're able to with the array of receivers that they have just make it really difficult.