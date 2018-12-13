The Man Behind the Cleats: A Q&A with Kickstradomis

Sarina: When was the first time you noticed a professional athlete be aware of your art?

Sal: The first big athlete that I did shoes for, I actually got connected to, was Andre Ethier of the (Los Angeles) Dodgers. After that more people started to take notice. But the main one that really expanded my business would be Karl Anthony Towns in the NBA. This was two years ago, after I was in a car accident. I was in a car accident. It was pretty bad. It messed up my lower back. I had to stop painting for a full year. I lost all momentum. I went through a little depression. I wasn't making money anymore because I couldn't paint and that's all I really felt I was good at. I had to suck it up and get a warehouse job that totally sucked. It was the worst job of my life. I kind of needed to go through that to fuel me to make a comeback. When I decided to jump back on social media, that's when I saw Karl Anthony Towns was following me and I shot my shot. I said, 'Yo, this is my story, this is what I am going through, I haven't painted in a long time, but I want to make a comeback. I see you are following me, give me this chance, I won't let you down.' He liked how genuine and how real I was and he's been a huge part of my success. He's now one of my best friends. It's pretty crazy.

Sarina: What is about these athletes that makes you want to design for them?

Sal: It's still so surreal to me. My life has been moving so fast. It has been really hard for me to just sit down and soak it all in. It's good thing though, because I stay hungry and am just still working extremely hard. I don't think people know how hard I work. I don't think they really understand how much goes into everything. They just see me accomplishing all this stuff and shooting commercials and videos and shows, but they don't understand behind the scenes, they don't really know much we put in.

Sarina: You make it look easy.

Sal: But it's not at all. (laughs) There's a lot of loyalty and friendships I have throughout the league, and it's just knowing they are willing to help me, and I help them look good, and they help me with their platform to expand my business. And that's one of the best things, the relationships I've made.

Sarina: Were you a sports fan growing up?

Sal: I am a diehard Rams fan. It's crazy. I was rooting for the Rams the first time they came to LA and they were horrible. I've been there, and now I have my season tickets. I already locked in my seats for the new stadium. I am really hard core when it comes to the Rams. I am also a really big NBA fan, so it's a dream come true. I never in my wildest dreams would think where I am at today, working with these athletes in the NBA and becoming friends with these guys. It's crazy.

Sarina: What makes you want to put art on shoes instead of a mural or canvas?

Sal: I feel like it's a whole different canvas. These players use me as a form of expression, their beliefs, who they are, and how they feel. It's just another form of canvas. You can have a painting in your house, but only so many people see it. But when this guy puts his shoes on and goes on national tv, it's a whole new audience. I guess people are starting to have a whole new respect for what I do and it's awesome.

Sarina: I watched a couple videos on YouTube about you… are you colorblind?

Sal: I am partially colorblind, yes.

Sarina: How does that affect your work?

Sal: It's made it a little more challenging obviously. It's not like I am completely colorblind and see black and white. I see color. It's just like when there are certain colors next to each other, there have been situations where it's very hard for me to differentiate the colors. For instance, greens and brown hues, purples and blues, stuff like that, it gets tricky. There was a time where I did a pair, a very popular pair, I did a Fortnite pair for Josh Hart and the (Los Angeles) Lakers and I put his face on the body of a character and everything looked great. But when I sent him and my manager the picture they were like, 'That's awesome, but are you going to keep his face green?' (laughs) I had no idea his face was green.

Sarina: Was that the first time you figured out you were colorblind?

Sal: No, it's funny. I went to get my eyes checked a couple years back, and the eye doctor was like, 'Wow, you are very colorblind.' (laughs) I had no idea!

Sarina: How are you able to do your job when you use so many colors?

Sal: I've been able to train myself, and luckily the bottles have the paint color on it. That helps out a bit. I've learned to actually adjust and mix colors and make certain colors and get pretty close to what I am looking for.

Sarina: *You are a season ticket member, you've been a diehard Rams fan… and now you are working on cleats for these players that are important. That's cool, you should pinch yourself.

Sal: The day that I get to sit down and soak it in, I will definitely do that!

Sarina: Which is when? (laughs)