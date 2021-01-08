Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks: How to watch, listen and live stream

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the Rams at Seahawks Wild Card playoff game on Jan. 9.

MATCHUP

The Rams (10-6) head to Seattle to take on the Seahawks (12-4) on Saturday, seeking to advance to the divisional round of the playoffs. Kickoff from Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, is scheduled for 1:40 p.m. pacific time on FOX.

Including the postseason, Sunday's game will mark the 47th all-time meeting between the two teams, with Seattle leading the series 25-21. The Seahawks won the last matchup 20-9 at Lumen Field on Dec. 27, while the Rams won the only other playoff meeting between the two teams, a 27-20 Wild Card round victory on Jan. 8, 2005 in Seattle.

PREDICT THE ACTION WITH RAMS PICK'EM PRESENTED BY PECHANGA RESORT CASINO

Rams Pick'Em continues for the playoffs! Predict the action during the Rams at Seahawks game from your mobile device or through the Rams mobile app to win prizes at www.therams.com/pickem. In the Wild Card round, fans have a chance to win a $50,000 cash prize for perfect predictions, plus 1st-10th place prizes like club seat tickets, a tour of SoFi Stadium, Rams Fan Shop gift cards and more.

For every round that the Rams compete in the NFL Playoffs, fans can compete for the following prizes:

Perfect Prediction Cash Prizes – if a fan correctly predicts all of the questions for that Rams Playoff game, they will win:

Wild Card: $50,000

Divisional Playoff: $100,000

NFC Championship: $500,000

Super Bowl: $1,000,000

1st – 10th place prizes which will include: