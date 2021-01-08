Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks: How to watch, listen and live stream

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the Rams at Seahawks Wild Card playoff game on Jan. 9.
MATCHUP
The Rams (10-6) head to Seattle to take on the Seahawks (12-4) on Saturday, seeking to advance to the divisional round of the playoffs. Kickoff from Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, is scheduled for 1:40 p.m. pacific time on FOX.
Including the postseason, Sunday's game will mark the 47th all-time meeting between the two teams, with Seattle leading the series 25-21. The Seahawks won the last matchup 20-9 at Lumen Field on Dec. 27, while the Rams won the only other playoff meeting between the two teams, a 27-20 Wild Card round victory on Jan. 8, 2005 in Seattle.
PREDICT THE ACTION WITH RAMS PICK'EM PRESENTED BY PECHANGA RESORT CASINO
Rams Pick'Em continues for the playoffs! Predict the action during the Rams at Seahawks game from your mobile device or through the Rams mobile app to win prizes at www.therams.com/pickem. In the Wild Card round, fans have a chance to win a $50,000 cash prize for perfect predictions, plus 1st-10th place prizes like club seat tickets, a tour of SoFi Stadium, Rams Fan Shop gift cards and more.
For every round that the Rams compete in the NFL Playoffs, fans can compete for the following prizes:
Perfect Prediction Cash Prizes – if a fan correctly predicts all of the questions for that Rams Playoff game, they will win:
- Wild Card: $50,000
- Divisional Playoff: $100,000
- NFC Championship: $500,000
- Super Bowl: $1,000,000
1st – 10th place prizes which will include:
- Rams Season Tickets
- Single Games Rams Suite
- Tickets to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles
- Tour of SoFi Stadium
- Round of golf at Pechanga Resort Casino
- And more!
For more information on how to play Rams Pick'em, click here.
SECOND SCREEN EXPERIENCE
We will continue our virtual gameday experience designed for our Season Ticket Members at www.ramsathome.com. This experience provides users access to exclusive content during game breaks, the ability to chat with fellow Season Ticket Members, and engage with a variety of different interactive features such as polls. Members will have the chance to win Rams Fan Shop gift cards and other prizes by interacting with the experience and playing new games like Rams Bingo. Plus, Rams legend Eric Dickerson will join at halftime for a live interview with team reporter Sarina Morales to breakdown the first half.
WATCH ON TV
- TV Coverage: FOX
- Play-by-Play: Joe Buck
- Color Analyst: Troy Aikman
- Sideline reporter: Erin Andrews
WATCH ON MOBILE
A live stream will be available on the following platforms if the game is available on TV in the local market:
- Yahoo! Sports (mobile browser or app)
- Rams official app for iOS devices
- Club mobile website for iOS devices (Safari browser ONLY)
*Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. iOS mobile web and app users should "Allow Location Access" (via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Safari). Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only.
LISTEN ON RADIO
Local Radio coverage: ESPN LA 710 AM and 93.1 JACK FM
- Play-by-Play: J.B. Long
- Color Analyst: Maurice Jones-Drew
- Sideline: D'Marco Farr
- Available to stream live within 100 miles of Los Angeles on theRams.com and the Rams mobile app.
ESPNLA's affiliate radio stations:
- KLSD/1360 AM – San Diego, CA
- KCBL/1340 AM - Fresno, CA
- KHTY/970 AM - Bakersfield, CA
- KWWN 1100 AM & 100.9 FM - Las Vegas, NV
- ESPN/103.9 FM - Palm Springs, CA
- KAVL/610 AM & 106.7 FM – Lancaster, CA
- KSMA/1240 AM & 99.5 FM - Santa Maria, CA
- KMET/1490 AM - Banning, CA
- KKEA 1420 AM & 92.7 FM – Honolulu, HI
Spanish Radio coverage: Tu Liga Radio 1330 AM
- Play-by-Play: Troy Santiago
- Color Analyst: Ricardo Lopez
Tu Liga Radio's affiliate radio stations:
- KTMZ/1220 AM – Pomona, CA
- KWAC/1490 AM – Bakersfield, CA
- KGST/1600 AM – Fresno, CA
- KMJE/980 AM – Sacramento, CA
- KENO/1450 AM - Las Vegas, NV
- KCAL/1410 AM - Riverside/San Bernardino, CA
- KXLM/102.9 FM/KOXR 910 AM - Oxnard/Ventura, CA
