Malcolm Brown, Bryce Hager inactive for Rams vs. Bengals in London

Oct 27, 2019 at 09:00 AM
LONDON – Rams RB Malcolm Brown (ankle) and LB Bryce Hager (shoulder) are officially inactive for Sunday's game against the Bengals. Both were ruled out in advance of the contest.

LB Kenny Young, who was acquired in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens on Oct. 15, is active for the first time. OL Austin Corbett, acquired in a trade with the Browns on Oct. 15, is inactive for the second straight week.

For the Bengals, starting RG John Miller is inactive. He was considered questionable heading into the game due to a groin injury that limited his participation in practice this week. Backup RT Andre Smith, who was considered questionable with an ankle injury, is active.

Below are the full lists of inactives for both teams. Kickoff is scheduled for 10 a.m. PT on CBS.

CIN_inactives_16x9

LOS ANGELES RAMS

RB Malcolm Brown

S Jake Gervase

LB Clay Matthews

LB Bryce Hager

OL Austin Corbett

OL Jamil Demby

DT Greg Gaines

CINCINNATI BENGALS

QB Jake Dolegala

WR A.J. Green

CB Darqueze Dennard

CB Dre Kirkpatrick

DE Carl Lawson

G John Miller

OT Cordy Glenn

