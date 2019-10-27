Malcolm Brown, Bryce Hager inactive for Rams vs. Bengals in London

LONDON – Rams RB Malcolm Brown (ankle) and LB Bryce Hager (shoulder) are officially inactive for Sunday's game against the Bengals. Both were ruled out in advance of the contest.

LB Kenny Young, who was acquired in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens on Oct. 15, is active for the first time. OL Austin Corbett, acquired in a trade with the Browns on Oct. 15, is inactive for the second straight week.

For the Bengals, starting RG John Miller is inactive. He was considered questionable heading into the game due to a groin injury that limited his participation in practice this week. Backup RT Andre Smith, who was considered questionable with an ankle injury, is active.