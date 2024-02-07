 Skip to main content
Advertising

Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

'I think we should celebrate Black History Month by giving thanks to the trailblazers who made it possible for us to be in spaces that they weren't allowed in': Rams Black History Month Staff Showcase with Antuan Ivory

Feb 07, 2024 at 03:00 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

As part of the Rams' celebration of Black History Month, the organization is highlighting the diverse and meaningful ways Black staff move our team forward on and off the field.

Up first is Equipment Assistant Antuan Ivory.

antuan-16x9-staff-showcase-bhm

Rams Equipment Assistant Antuan Ivory believes representation in an NFL locker room is important because it's "giving the players a sense of familiarity and hope."

"Being Black men/women in America, we have experienced some of the same situations," Ivory said. "From those experiences alone we are able to relate to each other more, which causes us to build a faster bond than most. For example, me seeing Vice President of Communications Artis Twyman and Vice President of Sports Medicine and Performance Reggie Scott everyday gives me a sense of hope that one day I will be in their position."

Ivory is looking to set an example himself in his role in the team's equipment department.

He began his journey with the Rams in 2021 as a fellow, and after two years in that role, was promoted to Equipment Assistant. His primary responsibilities revolve around player apparel, helmets and game day kicking balls.

"The best part of my job is being able to help people achieve their goals," Ivory said. "Whether it's a player or coach, I know that what I'm doing is going to help them succeed."

Support comes from those inside and outside of the sports industry.

Within the industry, Ivory said Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) Associate Athletic Director of Equipment and Capital projects Larry Maples and Rip City Remix Head Equipment Manager Aeric Walker – who served as a Graduate Assistant of Equipment Operations with him at MTSU – are the two people who have helped him the most in his career.

"Larry Maples gave me my first opportunity in the sports industry. He is a fearless leader who is constantly working to improve the people around him while also advancing his own career," Ivory said. "Since day one of us meeting Aeric has always been in my corner. He is a person I know I can call when I need advice about life or my career."

Meanwhile, his motivation comes from family and friends, who have continued to support him.

"Growing up, my parents always put a huge emphasis on keeping family close," Ivory said. "My family, especially my parents and aunts, always told me that I would be something special and making their statements true has always been my goal. My friends are the ones who give me the drive to achieve my goals. Clara Foster (girlfriend), Stephen Adams, Christopher Willams, Malcom Horton, Jamarcus Lowe, Darius Adams and Sterling Bradley will forever motivate me to keep going."

Just like the support he was given from the two people most helpful to him in his career, Ivory said that inspire change to him means "giving and creating opportunities for people of color."

"I pride myself on being a person who uplifts others who have aspirations of one day being in my shoes," Ivory said. "With initiatives such as inspire change the NFL is opening the door for change within the league."

Honoring the trailblazers who paved the way for others' opportunities is how Ivory recommends celebrating Black History Month.

"I think we should celebrate Black History Month by giving thanks to the trailblazers who made it possible for us to be in spaces that they weren't allowed in," Ivory said. "I also think we should give back to our people who have it harder than us."

For Ivory, Kenny Ran So I Could "continue uplifting the ones who are coming in after me."

Related Content

news

Co-founder of 4wrdProgress Marc Maye receives Rams Inspire Change Changemaker award

Established by the NFL last season, the award recognizes individuals who are making a difference in their communities through social justice work
news

Gerald Garth of Arming Minorities Against Addiction and Disease (AMAAD) Institute is Rams' 13th 'pLAymaker' honoree of 2023

The AMAAD Institute Executive Director Gerald Garth is the Rams' 13th pLAymaker honoree of 2023 for his work helping provide recovery support and other programs and services for Black and Brown communities. 
news

Natalie Goodliffe of Cubby's Closet is Rams' 12th 'pLAymaker' honoree of 2023

Natalie Goodliffe, Associated Student Government Executive Of Clubs at Los Angeles City College, is the Rams' 12th pLAymaker honoree of 2023 for her work helping provide free clothing resources for LACC students. 
news

Greg and Yasmin Delahoussaye of Educating Students Together (EST) College Access Program are Rams' 11th 'pLAymaker' honoree of 2023

EST College Access Program Executive Director Greg Delahoussaye and Program Director Dr. Yasmin Delahoussaye have been recognized as the Rams' 11th pLAymaker of 2023 for their work helping foster and low-income youth achieve their college dreams.
news

Thomas Woods of U.S.VETS is Rams' 10th 'pLAymaker' honoree of 2023

U.S. Navy Veteran Thomas Woods, Volunteer & Veteran Activities Coordinator at U.S.VETS' Inglewood location, is the Rams' 10th pLAymaker honoree of 2023 for his commitment to serving those who have served their country. 
news

Edwin Markham Middle School Principal Yumi Kawasaki is Rams' ninth 'pLAymaker' honoree

Yumi Kawasaki, Principal of Edwin Markham Middle School in Watts, is the Rams' ninth pLAymaker honoree for her work supporting the school and its students. 
news

LAPD officer Joe Quezada is Rams' eighth 'pLAymaker' honoree of 2023 

Officer Joe Quezada, head coach of the Lincoln Rams 14U football team, is the Los Angeles Rams' eighth pLAymaker honoree of 2023 for his work with the program. 
news

Dr. Martita Martinez-Bravo of Friends of Fieldworkers is Rams' seventh 'pLAymaker' honoree of 2023

Dr. Martita Martinez-Bravo, Executive Director of Friends of Fieldworkers, is the Rams' seventh pLAymaker honoree of 2023 for her work supporting families of farmworkers in Ventura County. 
news

Tyrone Nance of It's Bigger Than Us is Rams' sixth 'pLAymaker' honoree of 2023

Tyrone Nance, President and Founder of Its Bigger Than Us, is the Los Angeles Rams' sixth playmaker honoree of 2023 for his work empowering vulnerable minority communities. 
news

Alliance for Community Empowerment CEO Michelle Fuentes-Miranda is Rams' fifth 'pLAymaker' honoree of 2023

Michelle Fuentes-Miranda of the Alliance for Community Empowerment is the Los Angeles Rams' fifth "pLAymaker" honoree of 2023 for her work empowering marginalized communities. 
news

Los Angeles Rams announce 2023 Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellows

The fellowship is a continuation of the team's efforts to strengthen the NFL's diverse talent and provides experience to outstanding coaches from different backgrounds
Advertising