'I am responsible for letting other individuals that look like me know that there is a space for them and that their voices have value': Rams Black History Month Staff Showcase with Tyanna James

Feb 14, 2024 at 03:00 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

As part of the Rams' celebration of Black History Month, the organization is highlighting the diverse and meaningful ways Black staff move our team forward on and off the field.

Up next is Associate Manager of Communications Tyanna James.

tyanna-16x9-staff-showcase-bhm

While growing up and later going through college, Rams Associate Manager of Communications Tyanna James didn't see a lot of representation in her career field.

Thus, as one of the few people in that position now, she wants to use her platform to be that example she didn't have initially.

"Growing up and even in college, I didn't have much representation, so being one of the very few African American women working in communications in the NFL is an honor and something I never really thought about as an option for me when I was younger," James said. "I view this opportunity as a way to provide the representation for others that I was lacking growing up. I am responsible for letting other individuals that look like me know that there is a space for them and that their voices have value."

James recently completed her third full season with the Rams. She started out as a training camp intern with the team in 2018, then returned to serve as a gameday intern in 2020 before joining the department full-time.

In her current role, James' responsibilities include collaborating with the entire communications department to ensure players and coaches are well-prepared for media interviews, as well as composing and distributing news releases and advisories. She recently took over credentials, an area which she works with stadium operations to help develop and disseminate gameday credentials.

­"Although it might be one of the most hectic parts of the job, home games are probably my favorite part because all of the hard work we put into the week leading up to Sunday finally comes to fruition and we can see our efforts pay off," James said. "Also, building relationships with our media and seeing how appreciative they are of us feels great too."

While many people come to mind when James thinks about who has helped her the most in her career, she points to Rams Vice President of Communications Artis Twyman because of the opportunity he gave her as well as his mentorship.

"I don't think I'd be where I am today in my career without the help of Artis Twyman," James said. "I can't thank him enough for not only his guidance, but also for taking a chance on me. It also feels great knowing that I work for a boss who feels so passionately about uplifting the Black community and who takes the time to speak with and create opportunities for other young, Black individuals."

James said her family motivates her the most. She said her parents came from difficult upbringings, and seeing how far they've gotten with so little to start drives her to make the most of the opportunities presented to her.

"I want to make sure they know that all of their hard work and sacrifices haven't gone unnoticed," James said. "Their ability to persevere through struggles is what motivates me every day."

Inspire Change, according to James, is defined by both individual learning and collective action.

"For me, Inspire Change is about shedding light on certain uncomfortable topics and realities that many communities face that might have previously been overlooked," James said. "The Inspire Change initiative is also a reminder that the fight against racism and discrimination is a collective responsibility."

Along those lines, James said Black History Month should be celebrated by learning from the past and seeking out conversations.

"We should be celebrating Black History Month by looking back and revisiting our ancestors' past achievements and contributions to society and how that impacts the world we live in today," she said. "We should also be actively taking the time to learn about and have conversations with members of the Black community."

And for James, "Kenny (Washington) Ran So I Could be free to chase my wildest dreams."

