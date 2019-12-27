Injury Report 12/27: Whitworth and Brockers good to go for Rams-Cardinals

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams tackle Andrew Whitworth (quad) and defensive lineman Michael Brockers (knee) have been cleared to play in Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Running back/kick returner Darrell Henderson Jr. (ankle) and cornerback Jalen Ramsey (knee) have been ruled out, while cornerback Troy Hill (thumb) is doubtful.

For the Cardinals, starting quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring) and starting tight end Charles Clay (calf) are both questionable, while reserve tight end Darrell Daniels (biceps) has been ruled out.