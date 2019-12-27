Injury Report 12/27: Whitworth and Brockers good to go for Rams-Cardinals

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams tackle Andrew Whitworth (quad) and defensive lineman Michael Brockers (knee) have been cleared to play in Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
Running back/kick returner Darrell Henderson Jr. (ankle) and cornerback Jalen Ramsey (knee) have been ruled out, while cornerback Troy Hill (thumb) is doubtful.
For the Cardinals, starting quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring) and starting tight end Charles Clay (calf) are both questionable, while reserve tight end Darrell Daniels (biceps) has been ruled out.
Below are the full injury reports for both teams. Neither Rams nor the Cardinals practiced Wednesday, so that day's participation was an estimation based on if a full practice had been conducted.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Michael Brockers
|DL
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|Full
|-
|Darrell Henderson Jr.
|RB
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Troy Hill
|CB
|Thumb
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Doubtful
|Jalen Ramsey
|CB
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Nsimba Webster
|WR
|Concussion
|DNP
|Limited
|Full
|-
|Andrew Whitworth
|T
|Quad
|DNP
|DNP
|Full
|-
|Eric Weddle
|S
|Groin
|Limited
|Full
|Full
|-
|Bobby Evans
|T
|Hip
|Full
|Full
|Full
|-
|Michael Thomas
|WR
|Illness
|-
|DNP
|Full
|-
|Todd Gurley II
|RB
|Not Injury Relate
|-
|-
|DNP
|-
ARIZONA CARDINALS
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Darrell Daniels
|TE
|Biceps
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Charles Clay
|TE
|Calf
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Questionable
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|Hamstring
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|Budda Baker
|S
|Quadricep
|Limited
|Limited
|Full
|-
|Chandler Jones
|LB
|Thumb
|Limited
|Limited
|Full
|-
|Justin Pugh
|OL
|Back
|DNP
|Limited
|Full
|-
|Charles Washington
|S
|Calf
|Limited
|Limited
|Full
|-