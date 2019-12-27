Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Presented by

Injury Report 12/27: Whitworth and Brockers good to go for Rams-Cardinals

Dec 27, 2019 at 02:55 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams tackle Andrew Whitworth (quad) and defensive lineman Michael Brockers (knee) have been cleared to play in Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Running back/kick returner Darrell Henderson Jr. (ankle) and cornerback Jalen Ramsey (knee) have been ruled out, while cornerback Troy Hill (thumb) is doubtful.

For the Cardinals, starting quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring) and starting tight end Charles Clay (calf) are both questionable, while reserve tight end Darrell Daniels (biceps) has been ruled out.

Below are the full injury reports for both teams. Neither Rams nor the Cardinals practiced Wednesday, so that day's participation was an estimation based on if a full practice had been conducted.

IR-whit

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Table inside Article
PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Michael BrockersDLKneeDNPDNPFull-
Darrell Henderson Jr.RBAnkleDNPDNPDNPOut
Troy HillCBThumbDNPDNPDNPDoubtful
Jalen RamseyCBKneeDNPDNPDNPOut
Nsimba WebsterWRConcussionDNPLimitedFull-
Andrew WhitworthTQuadDNPDNPFull-
Eric WeddleSGroinLimitedFullFull-
Bobby EvansTHipFullFullFull-
Michael ThomasWRIllness-DNPFull-
Todd Gurley IIRBNot Injury Relate--DNP-

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Table inside Article
PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Darrell DanielsTEBicepsDNPDNPDNPOut
Charles ClayTECalfDNPDNPDNPQuestionable
Kyler MurrayQBHamstringLimitedLimitedLimitedQuestionable
Budda BakerSQuadricepLimitedLimitedFull-
Chandler JonesLBThumbLimitedLimitedFull-
Justin PughOLBackDNPLimitedFull-
Charles WashingtonSCalfLimitedLimitedFull-

Related Content

news

Injury Report 11/11: Matthew Stafford questionable for Week 10 vs. Cardinals; Malcolm Brown and Travin Howard out

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 10 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium.

news

Injury Report 11/4: Brian Allen and Van Jefferson questionable but expected to play at Bucs; Cooper Kupp has no injury designation

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 9 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.

news

Injury report 10/28: Brandon Powell questionable but expected to play vs. 49ers; no injury designations for Brian Allen, Cobie Durant and Darrell Henderson Jr.

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 8 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium.

news

Injury Report 10/14: Cam Akers and Brian Allen ruled out for Week 6 vs. Panthers; Cooper Kupp, Tyler Higbee and Aaron Donald questionable but expected to play

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 6 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Carolina Panthers at SoFi Stadium.

news

Injury Report 10/7: Brian Allen, Cobie Durant, Jordan Fuller and Coleman Shelton out for Week 5 vs. Cowboys; David Long Jr. and Taylor Rapp questionable

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 5 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium.

news

Injury Report 10/1: Brian Allen, Cobie Durant, David Long Jr. and David Edwards out for Monday Night Football at 49ers; Jordan Fuller and Derion Kendrick expected to play

A look at the final injury report leading into Monday night's Week 4 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

news

Injury Report 9/23: Van Jefferson, Brian Allen, Cobie Durant and David Long Jr. out for Week 3 at Cardinals; Jordan Fuller questionable

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 3 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.

news

Injury Report 9/16: Van Jefferson and Brian Allen ruled out; Leonard Floyd, Joe Noteboom and Matthew Orzech questionable for Week 2 vs. Falcons

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 2 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Atlanta Falcons.

news

Injury Report 9/7: Van Jefferson ruled out for Week 1 vs. Bills

A look at the final injury report leading to Thursday night's Week 1 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium.

news

Injury Report 2/11: Tyler Higbee and Joe Noteboom placed on Injured Reserve; Rams otherwise carry no injury designations for Super Bowl LVI vs. Bengals

A look at the final injury report leading into Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium.

news

Injury Report 1/21: Andrew Whitworth and Taylor Rapp ruled out, Buddy Howell doubtful for Divisional Round at Bucs

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Divisional Round playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.

news

Injury Report 1/15: Taylor Rapp ruled out, Buddy Howell doubtful, Van Jefferson questionable but expected to play vs. Cardinals

A look at the final injury report leading into Monday night's Wild Card playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium.

Advertising