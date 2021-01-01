Injury Report 1/1: Micah Kiser out, Cam Akers game-time decision for Rams-Cardinals

Rams defensive lineman Michael Brockers and wide receiver Cooper Kupp will remain on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and not play on Sunday.

Additionally, outside linebacker Leonard Floyd had some abdominal pain right before practice and did not practice on Friday, according to a Rams spokesperson. He is listed as questionable for Sunday's game.

For the Cardinals, safety Budda Baker (neck), tight end Darrell Daniels (hamstring), running back Chase Edmonds (hip), wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (groin), and tight end Maxx Williams (ankle) are all listed as questionable.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told Arizona reporters Friday that Edmonds and Fitzgerald are game-time decisions. Kingsbury also said Baker is "a little sore, but we're hopeful that he'll be able to go."

Below are the full injury reports for both teams. Note: The Rams held a walkthrough on Wednesday, so participation for that day is an estimation based on if a full practice had been conducted.