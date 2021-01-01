Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Presented by

Injury Report 1/1: Micah Kiser out, Cam Akers game-time decision for Rams-Cardinals

Jan 01, 2021 at 03:09 PM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams linebacker Micah Kiser (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals (1:25 p.m. PT, CBS), while running back Cam Akers (ankle) is considered questionable and a game-time decision.

Although the team activated Kiser off injured reserve this week, McVay said Kiser's status was anticipated. When McVay was asked about Kiser on Wednesday, he said he "didn't anticipate him being ready this week."

Rams defensive lineman Michael Brockers and wide receiver Cooper Kupp will remain on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and not play on Sunday.

Additionally, outside linebacker Leonard Floyd had some abdominal pain right before practice and did not practice on Friday, according to a Rams spokesperson. He is listed as questionable for Sunday's game.

For the Cardinals, safety Budda Baker (neck), tight end Darrell Daniels (hamstring), running back Chase Edmonds (hip), wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (groin), and tight end Maxx Williams (ankle) are all listed as questionable.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told Arizona reporters Friday that Edmonds and Fitzgerald are game-time decisions. Kingsbury also said Baker is "a little sore, but we're hopeful that he'll be able to go."

Below are the full injury reports for both teams. Note: The Rams held a walkthrough on Wednesday, so participation for that day is an estimation based on if a full practice had been conducted.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Aaron Donald DL Not Injury Related DNP Full Full -
Jared Goff QB Right Thumb DNP DNP DNP Out
Micah Kiser LB Knee DNP DNP DNP Out
Cam Akers RB Ankle DNP DNP Limited Questionable
Malcolm Brown RB Shoulder Limited Limited Full -
David Edwards OL Ankle Limited Full Full -
Leonard Floyd OLB Abdomen - - DNP Questionable

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Darrell Daniels TE Hamstring DNP DNP Limited Questionable
Chase Edmonds RB Hip DNP DNP DNP Questionable
Larry Fitzgerald WR Groin DNP DNP DNP Questionable
DeAndre Hopkins WR Hip DNP Limited Full -
Domata Peko Sr. DL Not Injury Related DNP Full Full -
Haason Reddick LB Hip DNP Limited Full -
Maxx Williams TE Ankle DNP Limited Limited Questionable
Dan Arnold TE Back Limited Full Full -
Budda Baker S Neck - Limited DNP Questionable
Dre Kirkpatrick CB Hamstring/Calf Limited Limited Full -
Jonathan Ward RB Ankle Limited Full Full -
Kyler Murray QB Leg Full Full Full -
Jalen Thompson S Ankle Full Full Full -

Related Content

news

Injury Report 12/25: Cam Akers out, Rob Havenstein good to go for Rams-Seahawks

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 16 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. 
news

Injury Report 12/18: Evans and Scott out; Okoronkwo, Hollins and Allen questionable but expected to play vs. Jets

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Rams and New York Jets.
news

Injury Report 12/9: Cam Akers and Michael Brockers good to go, Matt Gay questionable for Rams-Patriots

A look at the final injury report leading into Thursday night's Week 14 game between the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots. 
news

Injury Report 12/4: Terrell Lewis out, Sebastian Joseph-Day questionable for Rams-Cardinals

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 13 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals. 
news

Injury Report 11/27: Tyler Higbee questionable, Terrell Lewis doubtful for Sunday's game vs. 49ers

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 12 game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers.
news

Injury Report 11/21: Rams will have entire active roster available heading into Monday Night Football at Buccaneers

A look at the final injury report leading into Monday night's Week 11 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 
news

Injury Report 11/13: Terrell Lewis and Leonard Floyd questionable for Rams-Seahawks but expected to play

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 10 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. 
news

Injury Report 10/30: Tyler Higbee game-time decision for Rams-Dolphins

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Miami Dolphins. 
news

Injury Report 10/24: Tyler Higbee questionable for Rams-Bears

A look at the final injury report heading into Monday night's game between the Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Rams.
news

Injury Report 10/16: Kiser questionable but expected to be ready to go against 49ers

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday night's game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers.
news

Injury Report 10/9: Cam Akers and Jordan Fuller good to go against Washington, Micah Kiser and Troy Hill questionable

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Washington Football Team.

Advertising