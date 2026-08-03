McVay: TE Davis Allen dealing with quad injury, will give him 'some time' before he returns to practice

LOS ANGELES – Rams tight end Davis Allen has missed the team's last four training camp practices because of a quad injury, according to head coach Sean McVay. With it being a soft tissue injury, the team won't rush him back, McVay said.

"We'll give him some time," McVay said after Monday's practice at Rams Training Camp presented by CommunityAmerica Credit Union at LMU. "You don't want to rush him back. He's played a lot of football, and it'll give ... some of these other tight ends an opportunity to get snaps they wouldn't otherwise. But Davis is going to be a big part of what we do this year."