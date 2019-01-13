Rams dominate on run defense, hold Zeke Elliott to just 47 yards rushing

The Rams held just one team to fewer than 100 yards on the ground since Week 7 — 98 yards against the Chiefs — but Saturday night was different. Without revealing too much, two wins away from football glory, head coach Sean McVay said adjustments were made in his first-career playoff win as a head coach.

"There were some different things that we did compared to what we had done maybe the last month that I think was helpful," McVay said. "But, ultimately, it's the plan from the coaches and then the players' ability to be able to execute it and they showed up in a big way."

To Garrett's point, McVay's defense executed against the run for 60 minutes with commitment — but the effort came to a head at the start of the fourth quarter.

With the Cowboys offense creeping into Rams territory down by eight, it was 4th-and-1 from the 35-yard line. Quarterback Dak Prescott pressed the ball into Elliott's gut in search of a yard and new set of downs only to come up short. Rams ball — Rams momentum.

"It was huge, a key point in the game and a huge stop for us," Talib said. "And a great job by our offense. It's times in a game like that that where the momentum kind of shifts and it went in our favor."