Rams hire Mike LaFleur as offensive coordinator

The Rams have found their next offensive coordinator.

Los Angeles on Friday announced it has hired Mike LaFleur to fill the position. LaFleur replaces Liam Coen, who departed earlier this month to return to the University of Kentucky as its offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

LaFleur arrives in L.A. after spending the previous two seasons as offensive coordinator for the New York Jets. Prior to his time with the Jets, he spent four seasons on the 49ers coaching staff. LaFleur served as passing game specialist and wide receivers coach his first year in San Francisco (2017), then passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach his second year (2018). He then handled passing game coordinator duties exclusively the next two years (2019 and 2020) after the 49ers hired Wes Welker as their wide receivers coach in 2019.

LaFleur's NFL coaching career began in 2014 as an offensive intern with the Cleveland Browns working with their offensive line. Following that season in Cleveland, he headed to Atlanta and spent two seasons as an offensive assistant on the Falcons' coaching staff, working with the tight ends in 2015, followed by the wide receivers in 2016.

Prior to entering into the NFL, LaFleur spent five seasons at the college level, beginning his coaching career at his alma mater, Elmhurst College, in 2009. At Elmhurst College, LaFleur played quarterback and safety and was a three-time captain and letter winner.

MIKE LAFLEUR COACHING HISTORY

2023-Present – Offensive Coordinator, Los Angeles Rams

2021-22 – Offensive Coordinator, New York Jets

2017-20 – San Francisco 49ers

2019-20: Passing game coordinator

2018: Passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach

2017: Passing game specialist/wide receivers coach

2015-16 – Atlanta Falcons

2016: Offensive assistant/wide receivers

2015: Offensive assistant/tight ends

2014 – Offensive intern (offensive line), Cleveland Browns

2013 – Offensive Coordinator/quarterbacks/receivers, Davidson College

2010-12 – Saint Joseph's College

2011-12: Offensive Coordinator

2010: Passing Game Coordinator/quarterbacks