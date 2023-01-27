Rams hire Mike LaFleur as offensive coordinator

The Rams have found their next offensive coordinator.
Los Angeles on Friday announced it has hired Mike LaFleur to fill the position. LaFleur replaces Liam Coen, who departed earlier this month to return to the University of Kentucky as its offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
LaFleur arrives in L.A. after spending the previous two seasons as offensive coordinator for the New York Jets. Prior to his time with the Jets, he spent four seasons on the 49ers coaching staff. LaFleur served as passing game specialist and wide receivers coach his first year in San Francisco (2017), then passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach his second year (2018). He then handled passing game coordinator duties exclusively the next two years (2019 and 2020) after the 49ers hired Wes Welker as their wide receivers coach in 2019.
LaFleur's NFL coaching career began in 2014 as an offensive intern with the Cleveland Browns working with their offensive line. Following that season in Cleveland, he headed to Atlanta and spent two seasons as an offensive assistant on the Falcons' coaching staff, working with the tight ends in 2015, followed by the wide receivers in 2016.
Prior to entering into the NFL, LaFleur spent five seasons at the college level, beginning his coaching career at his alma mater, Elmhurst College, in 2009. At Elmhurst College, LaFleur played quarterback and safety and was a three-time captain and letter winner.
MIKE LAFLEUR COACHING HISTORY
2023-Present – Offensive Coordinator, Los Angeles Rams
2021-22 – Offensive Coordinator, New York Jets
2017-20 – San Francisco 49ers
- 2019-20: Passing game coordinator
- 2018: Passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach
- 2017: Passing game specialist/wide receivers coach
2015-16 – Atlanta Falcons
- 2016: Offensive assistant/wide receivers
- 2015: Offensive assistant/tight ends
2014 – Offensive intern (offensive line), Cleveland Browns
2013 – Offensive Coordinator/quarterbacks/receivers, Davidson College
2010-12 – Saint Joseph's College
- 2011-12: Offensive Coordinator
- 2010: Passing Game Coordinator/quarterbacks
2009 – Offensive assistant (quarterbacks), Elmhurst College