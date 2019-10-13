RB Todd Gurley, CB Aqib Talib inactive for Week 6 matchup vs. 49ers

LOS ANGELES – Rams RB Todd Gurley II is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the 49ers.

Gurley was already ruled out ahead of the contest when Los Angeles promoted RB John Kelly from the practice squad on Saturday. CB Aqib Talib also ruled out in advance of the game.

Meanwhile, with OLB Clay Matthews out, LB Obo Okoronkwo is active is slated to see his first action of the season. Okoronkwo had been inactive for each of Los Angeles' first five games.

Rookie DB David Long Jr. and OL Bobby Evans are both inactive for Los Angeles for the sixth straight week. Center Coleman Shelton joined Evans, Long, Gurley, Talib, Matthews and DT Tanzel Smart to round out the list.

For the 49ers, there were no surprises, as starting FB Kyle Juszczyk, tackles Mike McGlinchey and Joe Staley and CB Ahkello Witherspoon had already been ruled out on the final injury report of the week.