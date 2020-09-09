Rams, Jalen Ramsey agree to terms on a five-year extension

Sep 09, 2020 at 07:18 AM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Los Angeles Rams announced they have agreed to terms with cornerback Jalen Ramsey on a five-year extension. The move will keep Ramsey under contract in L.A. through the 2025 season.

Originally acquired in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars last October, Ramsey made 33 total tackles, one interception and four pass breakups in nine games with the Rams in 2019. Following the conclusion of the 2019 season, he was named to his third straight Pro Bowl and made his third career appearance on the NFL's Top 100 players list.

Off the field, Ramsey recently donated $1 million to Purpose Preparatory Academy – an elementary school in his hometown of Nashville, Tennessee – to help enhance its programming.

Overall, the former Florida State standout has produced 233 total tackles, 10 interceptions (one returned for touchdown) and 49 pass breakups through 236 career games since entering the NFL as the No. 5 overall pick in the 2016 draft.

PHOTOS: Best of Jalen Ramsey

Jalen Ramsey is here to stay. Take a look through the best photos of the cornerback!

ETOWL0419
1 / 41
Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
E_SNYD0162
2 / 41
Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
ESNYD3069
3 / 41
Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
Cornerback (20) Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams on the sideline against the Atlanta Falcons during the Rams 37-10 victory over the Falcons in an NFL Week 7 regular season football game, Sunday, October 20, 2019, in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
4 / 41

Cornerback (20) Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams on the sideline against the Atlanta Falcons during the Rams 37-10 victory over the Falcons in an NFL Week 7 regular season football game, Sunday, October 20, 2019, in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
ESNYD0216
5 / 41
Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
ETOWL1467
6 / 41
Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
CB Jalen Ramsey practices during Training Camp.
7 / 41

CB Jalen Ramsey practices during Training Camp.

CB Jalen Ramsey (20) at practice.
8 / 41

CB Jalen Ramsey (20) at practice.

E_SNY_7840
9 / 41
CB Jalen Ramsey practices during Training Camp.
10 / 41

CB Jalen Ramsey practices during Training Camp.

Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
Cornerback (20) Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
11 / 41

Cornerback (20) Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
E_TOWL3571
12 / 41
Cornerback (20) Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams lines up against wide receiver (11) Julio Jones of the Atlanta Falcons during the Rams 37-10 victory over the Falcons in an NFL Week 7 regular season football game, Sunday, October 20, 2019, in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
13 / 41

Cornerback (20) Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams lines up against wide receiver (11) Julio Jones of the Atlanta Falcons during the Rams 37-10 victory over the Falcons in an NFL Week 7 regular season football game, Sunday, October 20, 2019, in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
ESNY_0147
14 / 41
Cornerback (20) Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams run onto the field during pregame introductions as the Rams win 17-7 against the Chicago Bears in an NFL Week 11 football game, Sunday, November 17, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
15 / 41

Cornerback (20) Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams run onto the field during pregame introductions as the Rams win 17-7 against the Chicago Bears in an NFL Week 11 football game, Sunday, November 17, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

© Will Navarro/Rams
E_SNY_0902
16 / 41
Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
Cornerback (20) Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams warms up before the Rams 37-10 victory over the Falcons in an NFL Week 7 regular season football game, Sunday, October 20, 2019, in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
17 / 41

Cornerback (20) Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams warms up before the Rams 37-10 victory over the Falcons in an NFL Week 7 regular season football game, Sunday, October 20, 2019, in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
E_SNY_1493
18 / 41
Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
Cornerback (20) Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Thursday, October 17, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
19 / 41

Cornerback (20) Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Thursday, October 17, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Cornerback (20) Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Thursday, October 17, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
20 / 41

Cornerback (20) Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Thursday, October 17, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Cornerback (20) Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams enters the field before the Rams 17-7 victory against the Bears in an NFL Week 11 regular season football game, Sunday, November 17, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
21 / 41

Cornerback (20) Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams enters the field before the Rams 17-7 victory against the Bears in an NFL Week 11 regular season football game, Sunday, November 17, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
ESNY_4620
22 / 41
ESNY_3232
23 / 41
Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
Cornerback (20) Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams warms up before the Rams 17-7 victory against the Bears in an NFL Week 11 regular season football game, Sunday, November 17, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
24 / 41

Cornerback (20) Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams warms up before the Rams 17-7 victory against the Bears in an NFL Week 11 regular season football game, Sunday, November 17, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Cornerback (20) Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams on the sideline before the Rams 37-10 victory over the Falcons in an NFL Week 7 regular season football game, Sunday, October 20, 2019, in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
25 / 41

Cornerback (20) Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams on the sideline before the Rams 37-10 victory over the Falcons in an NFL Week 7 regular season football game, Sunday, October 20, 2019, in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
E_SNY_0923
26 / 41
Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
Cornerback (20) Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams against the Chicago Bears during the Rams 17-7 victory against the Bears in an NFL Week 11 regular season football game, Sunday, November 17, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
27 / 41

Cornerback (20) Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams against the Chicago Bears during the Rams 17-7 victory against the Bears in an NFL Week 11 regular season football game, Sunday, November 17, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
E_SSNY9674_1
28 / 41
Sarah Snyder/ LA Rams
ESNY_3519
29 / 41
Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
E_SNY_0439
30 / 41
Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
Cornerback (20) Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams stands for the National Anthem before the Rams 24-10 victory over the Bengals in an NFL Week 8 regular season football game, Sunday, October 27, 2019, in London, England. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
31 / 41

Cornerback (20) Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams stands for the National Anthem before the Rams 24-10 victory over the Bengals in an NFL Week 8 regular season football game, Sunday, October 27, 2019, in London, England. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Los Angeles. (NFL LCC/NFL)
32 / 41

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Los Angeles. (NFL LCC/NFL)

NFL LCC/2019 National Football League
Cornerback (20) Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams warms up before the Rams 17-7 victory against the Bears in an NFL Week 11 regular season football game, Sunday, November 17, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
33 / 41

Cornerback (20) Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams warms up before the Rams 17-7 victory against the Bears in an NFL Week 11 regular season football game, Sunday, November 17, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Cornerback (20) Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams against the Chicago Bears during the Rams 17-7 victory against the Bears in an NFL Week 11 regular season football game, Sunday, November 17, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
34 / 41

Cornerback (20) Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams against the Chicago Bears during the Rams 17-7 victory against the Bears in an NFL Week 11 regular season football game, Sunday, November 17, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Cornerback (20) Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams enters the field during player introductions with an American Flag before the Rams 17-7 victory against the Bears in an NFL Week 11 regular season football game, Sunday, November 17, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
35 / 41

Cornerback (20) Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams enters the field during player introductions with an American Flag before the Rams 17-7 victory against the Bears in an NFL Week 11 regular season football game, Sunday, November 17, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Cornerback (20) Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams against the Cincinnati Bengals during the Rams 24-10 victory over the Bengals in an NFL Week 8 regular season football game, Sunday, October 27, 2019, in London, England. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
36 / 41

Cornerback (20) Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams against the Cincinnati Bengals during the Rams 24-10 victory over the Bengals in an NFL Week 8 regular season football game, Sunday, October 27, 2019, in London, England. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
CB Jalen Ramsey practices during Training Camp.
37 / 41

CB Jalen Ramsey practices during Training Camp.

Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
ESNYD1903
38 / 41
Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
Cornerback (20) Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams against the Cincinnati Bengals during the Rams 24-10 victory over the Bengals in an NFL Week 8 regular season football game, Sunday, October 27, 2019, in London, England. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
39 / 41

Cornerback (20) Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams against the Cincinnati Bengals during the Rams 24-10 victory over the Bengals in an NFL Week 8 regular season football game, Sunday, October 27, 2019, in London, England. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
ESSNY9562
40 / 41
Sarah Snyder/ LA Rams
ESSNY9635
41 / 41
Sarah Snyder/ LA Rams

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

McVay eyeing three-man rotation at RB against Cowboys
news

McVay eyeing three-man rotation at RB against Cowboys

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay isn't giving away too many details regarding his plans for the team's backfield against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football, but plans to have a three-running-back rotation. 
First Look: Rams open 2020 season, SoFi Stadium against Cowboys on Sunday Night Football
news

First Look: Rams open 2020 season, SoFi Stadium against Cowboys on Sunday Night Football

An early preview of Sunday night's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys. 
Running back Cam Akers carries the ball during the team's first preseason scrimmage at SoFi Stadium.
news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 1

An aggregate look at where the team ranks across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into the 2020 regular season opener. 
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff commits to help address education inequities for Inglewood Unified students
news

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff commits to help address education inequities for Inglewood Unified students

Rams quarterback Jared Goff is rolling out immediate and long-term initiatives in an effort to help level the educational playing field for Inglewood youth. 

Advertising