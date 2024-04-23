Rams draft their perfect home with Zillow 

Los Angeles, CA, — The Rams are celebrating LA's beach culture by bringing their Draft operations to the coast with the Zillow Draft House in Hermosa Beach, CA, as part of the team's newly established partnership with the leading real estate marketplace.
"The NFL Draft sets the tone for the upcoming season, and we're continuously looking for authentic ways to elevate this moment for our team, our fans, and our partners," said Rams Chief Commercial Officer Jennifer Prince. "Zillow's real estate expertise and industry-leading technology set a new standard for how we're approaching this year's draft headquarters and we are thrilled to kick off our partnership with Zillow with this acclaimed campaign."
The Rams and Zillow have converted a 9,150 square foot contemporary estate into a unique location to serve as General Manager Les Snead and Head Coach Sean McVay's Draft headquarters April 25–27, as well as host other team business throughout May. Rams players gave fans a special tour of the Zillow Draft House in a short video released today on Rams' channels including therams.com, YouTube, Instagram, and X.
"This partnership is where cutting-edge real estate technology meets the excitement of football, offering fans a new way to immerse themselves in the Zillow Draft House," said Beverly Jackson, VP of Brand and Product Marketing at Zillow. "As the Rams transformed the Draft experience for their fans, we're reshaping how home shoppers explore real estate with the game-changing tech of Listing Showcase. The Zillow Draft House in Hermosa Beach isn't just a venue; it's where dreams become reality, and rookies find their new home."
Zillow's latest technology helped Rams record-breaking wide receiver Puka Nacua tour the Zillow Draft House. Nacua was able to virtually walk through the home and view 3D floor plans through the new Zillow Immerse℠ app, available on Apple Vision Pro™ – the most interactive and immersive way to explore Showcase listings on Zillow. This state-of-the-art technology teleported him inside available homes, giving him panoramic 360-degree views of every room, all while using an AI-generated floor plan to visualize the home's layout. Nacua's experience of touring the perfect Draft headquarters was captured and produced into a short teaser video that was released yesterday on the Rams' official channels.
The Rams and Zillow will take this year's Draft House viewing experience one step further by utilizing Zillow's Listing Showcase℠ – an elevated listing experience available only on Zillow for real estate agents nationwide. Starting April 25, Rams fans can virtually tour the Showcase Listing of the Zillow Draft House, listed by the team's mascot Rampage, highlighting the home's best features and exemplifying its key details. Fans can explore the Showcase listing now to explore the Hermosa Beach home before the full takeover is revealed.
Following the Draft, the Zillow Draft House will host exclusive experiences, like Zillow's "Visionaries and Tastemakers" VIP event, and provide a backdrop for original content for the Rams and their partners.
In addition, Zillow will be integrated into Rams content to introduce the team's 2024 Rookie Class. During the season, Zillow will have signage and digital brand exposure on The Infinity Screen at Rams home games at SoFi Stadium.
The design inspiration for the Zillow Draft House comes from the Rams' season-long theme celebrating music. Custom gold records celebrating the team's Hall of Famers and record-breakers line the walls. Photos and memorabilia from some of the most iconic musical performances from gamedays at SoFi Stadium appear along with concert posters honoring key moments in Rams' history. The headquarters also features a dive bar in the basement with a special merchandise room featuring the team's most recent apparel collaborations.
The Zillow Draft House includes the Confirmed360 Lounge, Dos Hombres Outdoor Bar, and other luxury amenities. For any hospitality or events, the Zillow Draft House will feature Rams' partners including 1800 Tequila, Audi, Baxter of California, Bud Light, Corona, Gatorade and PepsiCo.
All three days of the 2024 NFL Draft will be broadcast on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes, including two nights of primetime coverage on Thursday, April 25 and Friday, April 26.
For more information about the Zillow Draft House visit www.therams.com/drafthouse.
Take an exclusive look around the Los Angeles Rams' 2024 Draft House presented by Zillow.