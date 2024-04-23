Rams draft their perfect home with Zillow 

The Rams and Zillow will take this year's Draft House viewing experience one step further by utilizing Zillow's Listing Showcase℠ – an elevated listing experience available only on Zillow for real estate agents nationwide. Starting April 25, Rams fans can virtually tour the Showcase Listing of the Zillow Draft House, listed by the team's mascot Rampage, highlighting the home's best features and exemplifying its key details. Fans can explore the Showcase listing now to explore the Hermosa Beach home before the full takeover is revealed.

Following the Draft, the Zillow Draft House will host exclusive experiences, like Zillow's "Visionaries and Tastemakers" VIP event, and provide a backdrop for original content for the Rams and their partners.

In addition, Zillow will be integrated into Rams content to introduce the team's 2024 Rookie Class. During the season, Zillow will have signage and digital brand exposure on The Infinity Screen at Rams home games at SoFi Stadium.

The design inspiration for the Zillow Draft House comes from the Rams' season-long theme celebrating music. Custom gold records celebrating the team's Hall of Famers and record-breakers line the walls. Photos and memorabilia from some of the most iconic musical performances from gamedays at SoFi Stadium appear along with concert posters honoring key moments in Rams' history. The headquarters also features a dive bar in the basement with a special merchandise room featuring the team's most recent apparel collaborations.

The Zillow Draft House includes the Confirmed360 Lounge, Dos Hombres Outdoor Bar, and other luxury amenities. For any hospitality or events, the Zillow Draft House will feature Rams' partners including 1800 Tequila, Audi, Baxter of California, Bud Light, Corona, Gatorade and PepsiCo.

All three days of the 2024 NFL Draft will be broadcast on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes, including two nights of primetime coverage on Thursday, April 25 and Friday, April 26.