Rams Power Rankings: End of 2020 regular season and beginning of playoffs

Each week, TheRams.com will be taking an aggregate look at where the team ranks in different outlets across the sports media landscape. Here are the power rankings for the Rams at the end of the 2020 regular season and entering the playoffs:
Last Week: 13
Change: +1
Last Week: N/A
Change: N/A
Last Week: 13
Change: +1
Last Week: 13
Change: +1
Last Week: 14
Change: +1
Last Week: 10
Change: -1
Last Week: 13
Change: +1
Last Week: N/A
Change: N/A
THIS WEEK'S OPPONENT'S RANKS — THE SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
NFL.com – 7
Sporting News — 7
Yahoo! Sports — 5
Bleacher Report — 6
USA Today — 7
Sports Illustrated — 8
CBS Sports — 4
The Ringer — 7