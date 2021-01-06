Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams Power Rankings: End of 2020 regular season and beginning of playoffs

Jan 06, 2021
Each week, TheRams.com will be taking an aggregate look at where the team ranks in different outlets across the sports media landscape. Here are the power rankings for the Rams at the end of the 2020 regular season and entering the playoffs:

NFL.com, Dan Hanzus Rank: 12

Last Week: 13

Change: +1

Sporting News Playoff Rank: 11

Last Week: N/A

Change: N/A

Yahoo! Sports, Frank Schwab Rank: 12

Last Week: 13

Change: +1

Bleacher Report Rank: 12

Last Week: 13

Change: +1

USA Today, Nate Davis Rank: 13

Last Week: 14

Change: +1

Sports Illustrated, The MMQB Rank: 11

Last Week: 10

Change: -1

CBS Sports, Pete Prisco Rank: 12

Last Week: 13

Change: +1

The Ringer Playoff Rank: 12

Last Week: N/A

Change: N/A

THIS WEEK'S OPPONENT'S RANKS — THE SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

NFL.com – 7

Sporting News — 7

Yahoo! Sports — 5

Bleacher Report — 6

USA Today — 7

Sports Illustrated — 8

CBS Sports — 4

The Ringer — 7

