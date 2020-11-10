Rams Power Rankings: Week 10

Nov 10, 2020 at 08:51 AM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Each week, TheRams.com will be taking an aggregate look at where the team ranks in different outlets across the sports media landscape. Here are the power rankings for the Rams heading into Week 10:

NFL.com, Dan Hanzus Rank: 13

Last Week: 12

Change: -1

ESPN.com Rank: 11

Last Week: 12

Change: +1

"Recalibrated expectation: Return to the playoffs."

Yahoo! Sports, Frank Schwab Rank: 10

Last Week: 11

Change: +1

"The Rams have given up fewer than 300 yards and 20 first downs in four of their last five games. This has quietly been one of the NFL's best defenses, and this week brings a fun matchup against the Seahawks."

Bleacher Report Rank: 14

Last Week: 15

Change: +1

USA Today, Nate Davis Rank: 13

Last Week: 16

Change: +3

Sports Illustrated, The MMQB Rank: 11

Last Week: 13

Change: +2

Note: The MMQB staff normally rotates who compiles its Power Rankings each week, but since it's the midpoint of the 2020 season, this week's rankings were compiled by its entire panel.

"The Rams swept the NFC East within the first five weeks of the season, but now they'll need to beat their NFC West counterparts. They ought to be good enough, but the second-half schedule is loaded with tougher games."

CBS Sports, Pete Prisco Rank: 15

Last Week: 15

Change: None

Washington Post Rank: 14

Last Week: 14

Change: None

"The losses by the Seahawks, Cardinals and 49ers made it an extremely productive bye week for the Rams."

THIS WEEK'S OPPONENT'S RANKS — THE SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

NFL.com – 8

ESPN.com — 7

Yahoo! Sports — 8

Bleacher Report — 7

USA Today — 7

Sports Illustrated — T-7

CBS Sports — 8

The Washington Post — 9

