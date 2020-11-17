Rams Power Rankings: Week 11

Nov 17, 2020 at 09:37 AM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Each week, TheRams.com will be taking an aggregate look at where the team ranks in different outlets across the sports media landscape. Here are the power rankings for the Rams heading into Week 11:

NFL.com, Dan Hanzus Rank: 10

Last Week: 13

Change: +3

"The Rams didn't get a Jared Goff touchdown pass or a single Aaron Donald tackle on Sunday and still took out a division rival."

ESPN.com Rank: 9

Last Week: 11

Change: +2

Yahoo! Sports, Frank Schwab Rank: 8

Last Week: 10

Change: +2

Bleacher Report Rank: 11

Last Week: 14

Change: +3

USA Today, Nate Davis Rank: 9

Last Week: 13

Change: +4

Sports Illustrated, The MMQB Rank: 7

Last Week: 11

Change: +4

Note: The MMQB staff rotates who compiles its Power Rankings each week. This week, it was senior NFL reporter Albert Breer's turn.

"The Rams defense absolutely stifled the Seahawks on Sunday, which is no small task. And the overall performance against a quality opponent brought me to the conclusion that, right now, they're probably their division's most complete team."

CBS Sports, Pete Prisco Rank: 10

Last Week: 15

Change: +5

Washington Post Rank: 13

Last Week: 14

Change: +1

THIS WEEK'S OPPONENT'S RANKS — THE TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

NFL.com – 4

ESPN.com — 6

Yahoo! Sports — 5

Bleacher Report — 5

USA Today — 4

Sports Illustrated — 5

CBS Sports — 5

The Washington Post — 5

