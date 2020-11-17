Rams Power Rankings: Week 11

"The Rams didn't get a Jared Goff touchdown pass or a single Aaron Donald tackle on Sunday and still took out a division rival."

Note: The MMQB staff rotates who compiles its Power Rankings each week. This week, it was senior NFL reporter Albert Breer's turn.

"The Rams defense absolutely stifled the Seahawks on Sunday, which is no small task. And the overall performance against a quality opponent brought me to the conclusion that, right now, they're probably their division's most complete team."