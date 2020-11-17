Rams Power Rankings: Week 11

Each week, TheRams.com will be taking an aggregate look at where the team ranks in different outlets across the sports media landscape. Here are the power rankings for the Rams heading into Week 11:
Last Week: 13
Change: +3
"The Rams didn't get a Jared Goff touchdown pass or a single Aaron Donald tackle on Sunday and still took out a division rival."
Last Week: 11
Change: +2
Last Week: 10
Change: +2
Last Week: 14
Change: +3
Last Week: 13
Change: +4
Last Week: 11
Change: +4
Note: The MMQB staff rotates who compiles its Power Rankings each week. This week, it was senior NFL reporter Albert Breer's turn.
"The Rams defense absolutely stifled the Seahawks on Sunday, which is no small task. And the overall performance against a quality opponent brought me to the conclusion that, right now, they're probably their division's most complete team."
Last Week: 15
Change: +5
Last Week: 14
Change: +1
THIS WEEK'S OPPONENT'S RANKS — THE TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
NFL.com – 4
ESPN.com — 6
Yahoo! Sports — 5
Bleacher Report — 5
USA Today — 4
Sports Illustrated — 5
CBS Sports — 5
The Washington Post — 5