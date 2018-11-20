Rams Power Rankings: Week 12

Every week,TheRams.com will be taking an aggregate look at where the team ranks in different outlets across the sports media landscape. Here are the power rankings for the Rams heading into Week 12:

Last Week: 3

Change: +1

"I like football. That was the overwhelming thought pervading the Power Rankings brain following what was definitely the game of the year. The Rams survived the Chiefs, if such a verb is applicable for a team that put 54 freaking points on the board. A few notes from my K.C.-L.A. viewing:

A) Jared Goff is fearless throwing the ball outside the numbers.

B) As prolific as Sean McVay's offense was, Todd Gurley should have been more involved late.

C) Robert Woods is the heartbeat of this football team.

D) Oh, honey, can the Rams' secondary be had.

E) Aaron Donald was the premier player on the field, even in a 105-point affair. And on that note ...F) ... Wade Phillips' defense has fared below its talent level, but don't discount the unit's upside as we hit the back stretch of this season. You wanna bet against @SonOfBum?"

Last Week: 3

Change: +1

"Thankful for: Owner Stan Kroenke. Not only did Kroenke commit to building the team's new stadium in Inglewood, set to open in 2020, but he committed to big paydays for several players, including defending NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald, with a six-year, $135 million extension, and defending NFL Offensive Player of the Year Todd Gurley, with a four-year extension worth up to $60 million. Kroenke's willingness to cut checks ensures that the Rams will have the opportunity to be a dominant team for seasons to come."

Last Week: 3

Change: +1

"I know, the offenses were great. And I know defensive players are practically ineligible to win MVP. But Aaron Donald should be considered a legitimate candidate for the award. Without his two enormous strip-sacks on Monday night, the Rams don't win that game. He's still got a shot at 20 sacks from the defensive tackle position, which would be every bit as impressive as any number Drew Brees or Patrick Mahomes will post."

Bleacher Report Rank: 2

Last Week: 2

Change: -

"It sounds strange to laud a defense that allowed 51 points and surrendered a staggering 546 yards, but this was just that kind of game. You knew going in that the Chiefs and Rams would score—a lot. Winning this game depended on the defense making a play or two here and there that would decide things."

USA Today Rank: 2

Last Week: 3

Change: +1

"Of course, sometimes a 40-burger doesn't quite get the job done. Good thing L.A. can crank out half a hundred on a night when Todd Gurley is shut out."

Last Week: 2

Change: -

"Any team that allows 51 points in a win will have a hard time getting to the Super Bowl."

Sports Illustrated: 2

Last Week: TD

Change: -