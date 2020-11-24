Rams Power Rankings: Week 12

Last Week: 10

Change: +6

"The Rams didn't get a Jared Goff touchdown pass or a single Aaron Donald tackle on Sunday and still took out a division rival."

Last Week: 9

Change: None

Last Week: 8

Change: +1

"The Rams got an impressive win at Tampa Bay. They had a great offensive game plan, and Jared Goff executed it well against a tough defense. The Rams defense played very well yet again. Los Angeles didn't flinch when Goff's bad interception led to Tampa Bay tying the game in the fourth quarter. This is a team that is peaking."

Last Week: 13

Change: +7

"It's time to start taking the Los Angeles Rams seriously as a Super Bowl contender."

Last Week: 9

Change: +5

Last Week: 7

Change: +3

Note: The MMQB staff rotates who compiles its Power Rankings each week. This week, it was senior editor Gary Gramling's turn.

"The Rams defense absolutely stifled the Seahawks on Sunday, which is no small task. And the overall performance against a quality opponent brought me to the conclusion that, right now, they're probably their division's most complete team."

Last Week: 10

Change: +4

"They will be a tough team to beat with that defense playing the way it is this season. Jared Goff is coming off an impressive showing against the Bucs."

Last Week: 13

Change: +6

THIS WEEK'S OPPONENT'S RANKS — THE SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

NFL.com – 21

ESPN.com — 17

Yahoo! Sports — 19

Bleacher Report — 21

USA Today — 16

Sports Illustrated — 19

CBS Sports — 27