Rams Power Rankings: Week 12

Nov 24, 2020 at 02:00 PM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Each week, TheRams.com will be taking an aggregate look at where the team ranks in different outlets across the sports media landscape. Here are the power rankings for the Rams heading into Week 12:

PowerRankingsWk12_16x9

NFL.com, Dan Hanzus Rank: 4

Last Week: 10

Change: +6

"The Rams didn't get a Jared Goff touchdown pass or a single Aaron Donald tackle on Sunday and still took out a division rival."

ESPN.com Rank: 9

Last Week: 9

Change: None

Yahoo! Sports, Frank Schwab Rank: 7

Last Week: 8

Change: +1

"The Rams got an impressive win at Tampa Bay. They had a great offensive game plan, and Jared Goff executed it well against a tough defense. The Rams defense played very well yet again. Los Angeles didn't flinch when Goff's bad interception led to Tampa Bay tying the game in the fourth quarter. This is a team that is peaking."

Bleacher Report Rank: 6

Last Week: 13

Change: +7

"It's time to start taking the Los Angeles Rams seriously as a Super Bowl contender."

USA Today, Nate Davis Rank: 4

Last Week: 9

Change: +5

Sports Illustrated, The MMQB Rank: 4

Last Week: 7

Change: +3

Note: The MMQB staff rotates who compiles its Power Rankings each week. This week, it was senior editor Gary Gramling's turn.

"The Rams defense absolutely stifled the Seahawks on Sunday, which is no small task. And the overall performance against a quality opponent brought me to the conclusion that, right now, they're probably their division's most complete team."

CBS Sports, Pete Prisco Rank: 6

Last Week: 10

Change: +4

"They will be a tough team to beat with that defense playing the way it is this season. Jared Goff is coming off an impressive showing against the Bucs."

Washington Post Rank: 7

Last Week: 13

Change: +6

THIS WEEK'S OPPONENT'S RANKS — THE SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

NFL.com – 21

ESPN.com — 17

Yahoo! Sports — 19

Bleacher Report — 21

USA Today — 16

Sports Illustrated — 19

CBS Sports — 27

The Washington Post — 22

