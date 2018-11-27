Rams Power Rankings: Week 13

Last Week: 2

"Following what might have been the greatest regular-season game in NFL history, the Rams were off last week, so I thought I'd try to name the five best Rams games ever. Here we go:

1) 1999 NFC Championship Game: Rams 11, Buccaneers 6. Sent the Rams to the Super Bowl -- and it required a clutch throw-and-catch for the ages to win.

2) 1951 NFL Championship Game: Rams 24, Browns 17. The franchise had lost two straight title games and was becoming known as a strong offensive team that continually came up short. TheRams handed the Browns their first championship defeat after Cleveland won five titles in a row in the old AAFC and NFL.

3) Super Bowl XXXIV: Rams 23, Titans 16. One yard short, first Lombardi -- 'nuff said.

4) 1989 Divisional Playoffs: Rams 19, Giants 13 (OT). Jim Everett to Flipper Anderson through the end zone and up the tunnel to beat Lawrence Taylor and the second-seeded Giants in OT.

5) Chiefs-Rams two Mondays ago. Football officially came back to L.A. in a prime-time game that will be remembered for years."

Last Week: 2

Change: -

"Toughest game left: Week 14 at Chicago. The Rams are 10-1, and after a big win over the Chiefs, it seems improbable that they'll drop a game the rest of the way. However, the Bears -- who have won five straight -- will present a challenge. Their defense ranks fourth in yards allowed per game with 316 and is third in points allowed with an average of 19.2. The Rams proved that they could win in cold weather when they defeated the Broncos in October. However, that might not compare to Soldier Field in December in a prime-time game."

Last Week: 2

Change: -

"Did you know the Rams could have clinched the division in November had the Panthers beat the Seahawks on Sunday? That's coming soon of course, but it helps to show how dominant the Rams have been."

Bleacher Report Rank: 2

Last Week: 2

Change: -

"The Los Angeles Rams got their bye week just when NFL teams most covet it—as late in the season as possible and coming off one of their biggest wins of the season."

USA Today Rank: 2

Last Week: 2

Change: -

"Magic number to clinch NFC West remains at one. They should get job done in Detroit on Sunday, when they'd enjoy boost if Aqib Talib returns."

Last Week: 2

Change: -

"Aqib Talib can't get back in the lineup soon enough."

Sports Illustrated: 2

Last Week: 2

Change: -

"The Rams had a chance to clinch the NFC West in November, but the Seahawks' win delayed the inevitable. The Rams' schedule isn't quite as tough as the Saints', but they also have less margin for error given that New Orleans owns the tiebreaker. But the Rams have a few potential speed bumps. It's hard to imagine two teams in the same conference going 15-1, but the Rams could easily keep winning to keep the pressure on."

THIS WEEK'S OPPONENT'S RANKS — DETROIT LIONS

NFL.com — 22

ESPN.com — 24

Yahoo! Sports — 23

Bleacher Report — 24

USA Today — 19

Pro Football Talk — 21