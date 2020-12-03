Rams Power Rankings: Week 13

Each week, TheRams.com will be taking an aggregate look at where the team ranks in different outlets across the sports media landscape. Here are the power rankings for the Rams heading into Week 13:
Last Week: 4
Change: -4
Last Week: 9
Change: -1
"Most important game remaining: Week 13 at Arizona."
Last Week: 7
Change: -3
Last Week: 6
Change: -5
Last Week: 4
Change: -3
Last Week: 4
Change: -9
Note: The MMQB staff rotates who compiles its Power Rankings each week. This week, it was editor/writer Mitch Goldich's turn.
Last Week: 6
Change: -4
Last Week: 7
Change: -5
THIS WEEK'S OPPONENT'S RANKS — THE ARIZONA CARDINALS
NFL.com – 14
ESPN.com — 13
Yahoo! Sports — 15
Bleacher Report — 14
USA Today — 16
Sports Illustrated — 14
CBS Sports — 15
The Washington Post — 13