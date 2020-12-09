Rams Power Rankings: Week 14

Each week, TheRams.com will be taking an aggregate look at where the team ranks in different outlets across the sports media landscape. Here are the power rankings for the Rams heading into Week 14:
Last Week: 8
Change: +2
Last Week: 10
Change: +3
Last Week: 10
Change: +3
"It seemed the biggest obstacle the Rams might have in the NFC West was the Seahawks' remaining schedule, which was very soft. Seattle's shocking loss to the Giants changes that. If the Rams beat Seattle in Week 16, that should be enough to win them a division title considering they'd clinch the tiebreaker over the Seahawks."
Last Week: 14
Change: +6
Last Week: 7
Change: +1
Last Week: 13
Change: +6
Note: The MMQB staff rotates who compiles its Power Rankings each week. This week, it was staff writer Conor Orr's turn.
Last Week: 10
Change: +1
Last Week: 12
Change: +3
THIS WEEK'S OPPONENT'S RANKS — THE NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
NFL.com – 17
ESPN.com — 16
Yahoo! Sports — 16
Bleacher Report — 17
USA Today — 14
Sports Illustrated — 14
CBS Sports — 16
The Washington Post — 15