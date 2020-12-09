Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams Power Rankings: Week 14

Dec 09, 2020 at 09:43 AM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Each week, TheRams.com will be taking an aggregate look at where the team ranks in different outlets across the sports media landscape. Here are the power rankings for the Rams heading into Week 14:

PowerRankingsWk14_16x9

NFL.com, Dan Hanzus Rank: 6

Last Week: 8

Change: +2

ESPN.com Rank: 7

Last Week: 10

Change: +3

Yahoo! Sports, Frank Schwab Rank: 7

Last Week: 10

Change: +3

"It seemed the biggest obstacle the Rams might have in the NFC West was the Seahawks' remaining schedule, which was very soft. Seattle's shocking loss to the Giants changes that. If the Rams beat Seattle in Week 16, that should be enough to win them a division title considering they'd clinch the tiebreaker over the Seahawks."

Bleacher Report Rank: 8

Last Week: 14

Change: +6

USA Today, Nate Davis Rank: 6

Last Week: 7

Change: +1

Sports Illustrated, The MMQB Rank: 7

Last Week: 13

Change: +6

Note: The MMQB staff rotates who compiles its Power Rankings each week. This week, it was staff writer Conor Orr's turn.

CBS Sports, Pete Prisco Rank: 9

Last Week: 10

Change: +1

Washington Post Rank: 9

Last Week: 12

Change: +3

THIS WEEK'S OPPONENT'S RANKS — THE NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

NFL.com – 17

ESPN.com — 16

Yahoo! Sports — 16

Bleacher Report — 17

USA Today — 14

Sports Illustrated — 14

CBS Sports — 16

The Washington Post — 15

Related Content

news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 13

An aggregate look at where the team ranks across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into Week 13. 
news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 12

An aggregate look at where the team ranks across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into Week 12. 
news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 11

An aggregate look at where the team ranks across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into Week 11. 
news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 10

An aggregate look at where the team ranks across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into Week 10.
news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 9

An aggregate look at where the team ranks across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into Week 9.
news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 8

An aggregate look at where the team ranks across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into Week 8.
news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 7

An aggregate look at where the team ranks across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into Week 7.
news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 6

An aggregate look at where the team ranks across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into Week 6. 
news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 5

An aggregate look at where the team ranks across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into Week 5. 
news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 4

An aggregate look at where the team ranks across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into Week 4.
news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 3

An aggregate look at where the team ranks across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into Week 3.

Advertising