Rams Power Rankings: Week 15

Each week, TheRams.com will be taking an aggregate look at where the team ranks across different outlets in the sports media landscape. Here are the power rankings for the Rams heading into Week 15:
Last Week: 20
Change: No change
Last Week: 14
Change: -1
Last Week: 20
Change: +3
Last Week: 15
Change: No change
Last Week: 14
Change: -3
Last Week: 14
Change: -3
AVERAGE RANKING: 16.83
HIGH: 15 (Bleacher Report)
LOW: 20 (NFL.com)
BIGGEST CHANGE: -3, +3 (Multiple outlets)
THIS WEEK'S OPPONENT'S RANKS — THE WASHINGTON COMMANDERS
NFL.com — 31
ESPN.com — 29
Yahoo! Sports — 31
Bleacher Report — 29
Sports Illustrated – 29
CBS Sports — 31