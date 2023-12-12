Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams Power Rankings: Week 15

Dec 12, 2023 at 11:07 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

Each week, TheRams.com will be taking an aggregate look at where the team ranks across different outlets in the sports media landscape. Here are the power rankings for the Rams heading into Week 15:

NFL.com, Eric Edholm Rank: 20

Last Week: 20

Change: No change

ESPN.com Rank: 15

Last Week: 14

Change: -1

Yahoo! Sports, Frank Schwab Rank: 17

Last Week: 20

Change: +3

Bleacher Report Rank: 15

Last Week: 15

Change: No change

Sports Illustrated: 17

Last Week: 14

Change: -3

CBS Sports, Pete Prisco Rank: 17

Last Week: 14

Change: -3

AVERAGE RANKING: 16.83

HIGH: 15 (Bleacher Report)

LOW: 20 (NFL.com)

BIGGEST CHANGE: -3, +3 (Multiple outlets)

THIS WEEK'S OPPONENT'S RANKS — THE WASHINGTON COMMANDERS

NFL.com — 31

ESPN.com — 29

Yahoo! Sports — 31

Bleacher Report — 29

Sports Illustrated – 29

CBS Sports — 31

