Rams Power Rankings: Week 2

"The Rams flew under the radar for much of the offseason, but that's changing after an extremely impressive performance against the Cowboys on a national stage."

"Best rookie debut: S Jordan Fuller"

"The Rams hit Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott seven times on Sunday. Aaron Donald had four quarterback hits, the rest of the Rams had three combined. Take the time to appreciate Donald. It's either Joe Greene or Donald for the title of greatest defensive tackle ever, and Donald is going to keep adding to his resume."

"I liked what I saw from the Rams' offense Sunday night, even though they only came away with 20 points. I will also admit that I may have underrated them this offseason."

"The best thing from their opening victory over the Cowboys had to be the defense. Limiting the Cowboys to 17 points was solid. Jared Goff got off to a good start as well."

THIS WEEK'S OPPONENT'S RANKS — THE PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

NFL.com — 17

ESPN.com — 16

Yahoo! Sports — 14

Bleacher Report — 14

USA Today — 25

Sports Illustrated — 14

CBS Sports — 16