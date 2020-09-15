Rams Power Rankings: Week 2

Sep 15, 2020 at 10:27 AM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Each week, TheRams.com will be taking an aggregate look at where the team ranks in different outlets across the sports media landscape. Here are the power rankings for the Rams heading into Week 2:

PowerRankingsWk2_16x9

NFL.com, Dan Hanzus Rank: 9

Last Week: 17

Change: +8

"The Rams flew under the radar for much of the offseason, but that's changing after an extremely impressive performance against the Cowboys on a national stage."

ESPN.com Rank: 10

Last Week: 17

Change: +7

"Best rookie debut: S Jordan Fuller"

Yahoo! Sports, Frank Schwab: 11

Last Week: 17

Change: +6

"The Rams hit Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott seven times on Sunday. Aaron Donald had four quarterback hits, the rest of the Rams had three combined. Take the time to appreciate Donald. It's either Joe Greene or Donald for the title of greatest defensive tackle ever, and Donald is going to keep adding to his resume."

Bleacher Report Rank: 12

Last Week: 21

Change: +9

USA Today Rank: 14

Last Week: 23

Change: +9

Sports Illustrated: 9

Last Week: 17

Change: +8

"I liked what I saw from the Rams' offense Sunday night, even though they only came away with 20 points. I will also admit that I may have underrated them this offseason."

CBS Sports: 12

Last Week: 21

Change: +9

"The best thing from their opening victory over the Cowboys had to be the defense. Limiting the Cowboys to 17 points was solid. Jared Goff got off to a good start as well."

Washington Post: 10

Last Week: 18

Change: +8

THIS WEEK'S OPPONENT'S RANKS — THE PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

NFL.com — 17

ESPN.com — 16

Yahoo! Sports — 14

Bleacher Report — 14

USA Today — 25

Sports Illustrated — 14

CBS Sports — 16

The Washington Post — 24

Related Content

Running back Cam Akers carries the ball during the team's first preseason scrimmage at SoFi Stadium.
news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 1

An aggregate look at where the team ranks across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into the 2020 regular season opener. 
Final Rams Power Rankings for 2019 season
news

Final Rams Power Rankings for 2019 season

A look at where the team ranks at the end of its season in different outlets across the sports media landscape.
Rams Power Rankings heading into Week 17
news

Rams Power Rankings heading into Week 17

An aggregate look at where the team ranks across different outlets in the sports media landscape. 
Rams Power Rankings heading into Week 16
news

Rams Power Rankings heading into Week 16

An aggregate look at where the team ranks across different outlets in the sports media landscape.
Rams Power Rankings heading into Week 15
news

Rams Power Rankings heading into Week 15

An aggregate look at where the team ranks across different outlets in the sports media landscape.
Rams Power Rankings heading into Week 14
news

Rams Power Rankings heading into Week 14

An aggregate look at where the team ranks across different outlets in the sports media landscape.
Rams Power Rankings: Heading into Week 13
news

Rams Power Rankings: Heading into Week 13

An aggregate look at where the team ranks in different outlets across the sports media landscape.
Rams Power Rankings: Heading into Week 12
news

Rams Power Rankings: Heading into Week 12

An aggregate look at where the team ranks in different outlets across the sports media landscape.
Rams Power Rankings: Heading into Week 11
news

Rams Power Rankings: Heading into Week 11

An aggregate look at where the team ranks in different outlets across the sports media landscape.
Rams Power Rankings: Heading into Week 10
news

Rams Power Rankings: Heading into Week 10

An aggregate look at where the team ranks in different outlets across the sports media landscape.
Rams Power Rankings: Heading into Week 9
news

Rams Power Rankings: Heading into Week 9

An aggregate look at where the team ranks in different outlets across the sports media landscape.

Advertising