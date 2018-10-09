Rams Power Rankings: Week 6

Every week,TheRams.com will be taking an aggregate look at where the team ranks in different outlets across the sports media landscape. Here are the power rankings for the Rams heading into Week 5:

Last Week: 1

Change: -

"Even the premier teams must survive the occasional dogfight, which is what Sean McVay's outfit found itself in on Sunday. No, these aren't the juggernaut "Legion of Boom" Seahawks from earlier this decade, but they sure as heck battled Sunday, staying with the heavily favored Rams drive for drive. Don't look at this as Los Angeles playing down to lesser competition. We're talking about a divisional rivalry in the loudest stadium in the league. Not to mention, Jared Goff's wideouts were dropping like flies. And yet, the third-year quarterback piloted his offense down the field every time the Rams needed an answer to a Seahawks touchdown. And then he closed out the game by surging forward for a first down when McVay called his number on fourth-and-short from L.A.'s own 42-yard line."

Last Week: 1

Change: -

Rest-of-season SOS ranking: 16th. The Rams' toughest remaining game is Week 9 at the Saints, where they have a 57 percent chance to win, according to FPI. The Rams are the only team in the NFL favored to win all of their remaining games. -- Doug Clawson

Last Week: 1

Change: -

"The Rams keep winning but they have given up 31 points in back-to-back games. Those are the two games they have played since cornerback Aqib Talib and Marcus Peters were injured. Peters is playing through it but Talib is out. It's not a cause for panic, but shouldn't be ignored either."

Bleacher Report Rank: 1

Last Week: 1

Change: -

"Not every game will be a cakewalk—even for a team as talented as the Rams. Seattle is arguably the hardest road environment in the NFL. And the Rams took the best the Seahawks had to give and still got out of there with a win."

USA Today Rank: 1

Last Week: 1

Change: -

"Their next three opponents have combined for five wins, so Greatest Show On Surf poised to ride this undefeated start for quite some time."

Last Week: 1

Change: -

"They're starting to look like a Team of Density."

Sports Illustrated: 1

Last Week: 1

Change: -

"The Rams are the first team to maintain their hold on the No. 1 spot for more than a week, but the top four is much tighter than a week ago."

THIS WEEK'S OPPONENT'S RANKS — DENVER BRONCOS

NFL.com — 26

ESPN.com — 21

Yahoo! Sports — 26

Bleacher Report — 20

USA Today — 24

Pro Football Talk — 27