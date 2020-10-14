Rams Power Rankings: Week 6

Oct 14, 2020 at 09:20 AM
Each week, TheRams.com will be taking an aggregate look at where the team ranks in different outlets across the sports media landscape. Here are the power rankings for the Rams heading into Week 6:

NFL.com, Dan Hanzus Rank: 8

Last Week: 9

Change: +1

"After an ugly win over the Giants in Week 4, the Rams were back to looking like a balanced, high-functioning unit in a 30-10 win over Washington."

ESPN.com Rank: 7

Last Week: 8

Change: +1

Yahoo! Sports, Frank Schwab Rank: 8

Last Week: 7

Change: -1

"The Rams had some explosive plays in the passing game, as Jared Goff threw for 309 on just 30 attempts, and most of that happened in the rain. Whatever happened in last week's lackluster win over the Giants, the Rams seem to have shaken it off."

Bleacher Report Rank: 8

Last Week: 9

Change: +1

USA Today, Nate Davis Rank: 3

Last Week: 7

Change: +4

"As well as QB Jared Goff and DL Aaron Donald are once again playing, a big reason Los Angeles is winning again is the underappreciated resurgence of its offensive line."

Sports Illustrated, The MMQB Rank: 5

Last Week: 11

Change: +6

Note: The MMQB staff rotates who compiles the Power Rankings each week. This week, it was columnist Gary Gramling's turn.

"With the exception of the slow start in Buffalo, the Rams have done pretty much exactly what they want to do against every opponent they've faced this season. And the fact that they clawed back against the Bills—it was fair to question whether or not Jared Goff could—was plenty encouraging. It seems like the coach has things figured out."

CBS Sports, Pete Prisco Rank: 10

Last Week: 11

Change: +1

"They have dominated the NFC East to get to 4-1 to open the season. Sean McVay has this team playing well, and they are the class of the NFC West."

Washington Post Rank: 7

Last Week: 8

Change: +1

THIS WEEK'S OPPONENT'S RANKS — THE SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

NFL.com – 21

ESPN.com — 17

Yahoo! Sports — 19

Bleacher Report — 21

USA Today — 20

Sports Illustrated — 21

CBS Sports — 21

The Washington Post — 24

