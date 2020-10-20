Rams Power Rankings: Week 7

Oct 20, 2020
Each week, TheRams.com will be taking an aggregate look at where the team ranks in different outlets across the sports media landscape. Here are the power rankings for the Rams heading into Week 7:

NFL.com, Dan Hanzus Rank: 9

Last Week: 8

Change: -1

ESPN.com Rank: 10

Last Week: 7

Change: -3

Yahoo! Sports, Frank Schwab Rank: 10

Last Week: 8

Change: -2

Bleacher Report Rank: 13

Last Week: 8

Change: -5

USA Today, Nate Davis Rank: 20

Last Week: 3

Change: -17

Sports Illustrated, The MMQB Rank: 9

Last Week: 5

Change: -4

Note: The MMQB staff rotates who compiles the Power Rankings each week. This week, it was NFL producer Mitch Goldich's turn.

CBS Sports, Pete Prisco Rank: 11

Last Week: 10

Change: -1

Washington Post Rank: 13

Last Week: 7

Change: -6

THIS WEEK'S OPPONENT'S RANKS — THE CHICAGO BEARS

NFL.com – 11

ESPN.com — 11

Yahoo! Sports — 12

Bleacher Report — 10

USA Today — 13

Sports Illustrated — 12

CBS Sports — 6

The Washington Post — 6

