From the Podium: Rams react to 27-24 win over Buccaneers

Rams head coach Sean McVay, safety Jordan Fuller, kicker Matt Gay, wide receiver Robert Woods, quarterback Jared Goff and safety John Johnson III each held postgame video conferences with the media to discuss the Rams' 27-24 win over the Buccaneers on Monday Night Football.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from the virtual conversations:
"They're just great football players that have found a way to really exceed the expectations given their draft slot." – McVay
- It was a big night for a few members of the Rams' 2020 draft class. Wide receiver Van Jefferson and running back Cam Akers each posted their first touchdowns of their NFL careers, while safety Jordan Fuller recorded his first (and second).
- McVay said he has been "very pleased" with that trio.
"I'm definitely keeping those. Those are going to be in the man cave, one day." – Fuller
- As noted earlier, Fuller had a pair of interceptions in Monday night's victory, including the game-clinching pick with just under two minutes remaining. He plans to hold on to each ball as keepsakes.
- When asked what it meant to him to make a play like he did with his second interception in the fourth quarter, Fuller said the win meant more to him than the interception itself.
"It's definitely a little bit more for me to come back and play in this stadium and obviously hit that kick." – Gay
- It was a memorable return to Raymond James Stadium for Gay, whose go-ahead field goal with 2:36 remaining helped clinch the victory.
- The Rams signed Gay to their active roster off the Colts' practice squad last week. Prior to the Colts' practice squad this season, he spent his rookie 2019 season with the Bucs after they chose him in the fifth round of last year's draft.
"A lot of YAC (yards after catch) for me, Cooper and Josh (Reynolds) on these plays, but really just being an open target for Jared all night." – Woods
- Woods, Kupp and Reynolds each had success against the Bucs defense Monday night, with Woods and Kupp doing the most damage. Woods led the team in catches with 12 for 130 yards plus a touchdown, Kupp had 11 catches for a team-high 145 receiving yards and Reynolds chipped in three for 32.
- In addition to the reason cited above, Woods also credited the fast start by the Rams offense and their offensive line protecting "really, really well."
"(Van) was quick to grab that football and make sure he brought it with him, which was cool to see." – Goff
- Goff's 7-yard touchdown pass with 4:31 left in the second quarter gave Jefferson his first of his NFL career, though Goff said he didn't realize it until Jefferson had grabbed the ball afterward.
- "We like him and hopefully get him a little bit more involved in the season goes on," Goff said.