Rams recognize Matthew Castaneda of Diamond Bar High School as 2022 Rams High School Coach of the Year 

The Rams recognized Matthew Castaneda, Head Coach of Diamond Bar High School varsity football team, as the 2022 Los Angeles Rams High School Coach of the Year. Castaneda was awarded with a $3,500 equipment grant from the Rams in support of the school's football program and given a free 7-day cruise to any Princess Cruise destination.
Matthew Castaneda was honored alongside the two other finalist Narciso Diaz, and Robert Metzger, who were invited to the Rams vs. Broncos Christmas Day game on Nickelodeon. They were recognized on the field during the first quarter for their extraordinary coaching efforts this season and participated in the infamous Nickelodeon Sliming that took place at American Airlines Plaza. Benjamin Franklin High School head coach Narciso Diaz and Robert Metzger of Oak Hills High School also received $1,000 equipment grants for leading their teams to successful seasons. More than 17,000 fans participated in online voting to nominate and select each of the finalists and over 200,000 fans voted to select this year's winner.
This was Castaneda's first season coaching Diamond Bar's varsity football team. He has coached high school football for 13 seasons, serving as head coach for five seasons. This season, Diamond Bar finished with a 12-2 record, qualifying for CIF Southern Section Football Playoffs and advancing to the Division 9 Championship game. Castaneda led the Brahmas to the CIF-Southern Section Division 9 finals where they lost to Laguna Beach. Castaneda improved the program from only five wins during the 2021 season.
This season, the Rams recognized 10 local high school football coaches as part of their High School Coach of the Week program. Each honoree received $1,000 equipment grants courtesy of the R ams. The winning coaches were awarded because of their emphasis on the importance of education and service along with their embodiment of leadership and character.
Week 1 – Rod Sherman, Orange Lutheran
Week 2 – Charles Collins, Oaks Christian
Week 3 – Stephen Barbee, Long Beach Poly
Week 4 Mil'Von James, Inglewood
Week 5 – Tom Crawford, Bishop Diego
Week 6 – Nicholas Rogers, Cajon
Week 7 – Travis Clark, Lawndale
Week 8 – Joe Torres, King Drew Magnet
Week 9 – Stafon Johnson, Dorsey
Week 10 – Brandon Manumaleuna, Leuzinger
Since returning home to Los Angeles in 2016, the Rams have recognized 78 High School Coach of the Week honorees and the team has awarded a total of $107,500 to benefit their high school football programs.
To learn more about the Rams' community efforts, please visit www.therams.com/community.