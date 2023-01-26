Rams recognize Matthew Castaneda of Diamond Bar High School as 2022 Rams High School Coach of the Year 

The Rams recognized Matthew Castaneda, Head Coach of Diamond Bar High School varsity football team, as the 2022 Los Angeles Rams High School Coach of the Year. Castaneda was awarded with a $3,500 equipment grant from the Rams in support of the school's football program and given a free 7-day cruise to any Princess Cruise destination.

Matthew Castaneda was honored alongside the two other finalist Narciso Diaz, and Robert Metzger, who were invited to the Rams vs. Broncos Christmas Day game on Nickelodeon. They were recognized on the field during the first quarter for their extraordinary coaching efforts this season and participated in the infamous Nickelodeon Sliming that took place at American Airlines Plaza. Benjamin Franklin High School head coach Narciso Diaz and Robert Metzger of Oak Hills High School also received $1,000 equipment grants for leading their teams to successful seasons. More than 17,000 fans participated in online voting to nominate and select each of the finalists and over 200,000 fans voted to select this year's winner.