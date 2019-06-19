Rams Rookies host free, co-ed football clinic for Watts students 

"Having this event here today is monumental. It provides inspiration for our students that they can aspire to be so much more than what they see here in their everyday surroundings," said Bradley. "To have the Rams take an interest in our community is so great for me because we're an underserved community in a lot of aspects. To have the Rams be a voice for us and provide motivation to our students is immeasurable. It's priceless because it affords our students the opportunities like this - to have camps, clinics, and to meet individuals that will be their role models."

Bradley also pointed to the large number of girls that showed up ready to play and learn from the Rams players as a result of their school's encouragement for everyone to come participate.

"We're excited about the girl power that turned out too," said Bradley. "We're co-ed and we like to encourage everyone to participate so this is really great."