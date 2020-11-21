From the Podium: Rams talk kicker position, Tom Brady heading into Buccaneers game

Rams head coach Sean McVay, offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, defensive lineman Aaron Donald, wide receiver Robert Woods and cornerback Darious Williams each held video conferences with local media Friday, discussing the status of the kicker position, defending Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his wide receivers and Tampa Bay's secondary, among other important topics ahead of Monday night's game (5:15 p.m. PT, ABC7/ESPN).

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual conversations:

"Matt's going to get an opportunity to come in here Saturday to compete, and we're going to make the best decision for the Rams." – McVay