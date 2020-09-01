Rams to host Virtual 'Kickoff For Charity' on Sunday, September 6

Exactly one week before the Los Angeles Rams will kick off their first regular season game in their new home, the team will break for an evening to host their annual Kickoff for Charity event, presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union, on Sunday, September 6 at 5:20 p.m. PT. Fans can sign up to join here or fill out the form below.

This year's Kickoff for Charity will be conducted virtually, and all proceeds will help build a better LA and support the team's efforts to help bridge the digital divide that is disproportionately impacting under-resourced students in Los Angeles. The event will also kick off a week of initiatives that will culminate with the team's Week One matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.

The evening will feature a season preview from Rams Head Coach SEAN McVAY and an overview of some of the team's efforts to address social injustices from Chief Operating Officer KEVIN DEMOFF, Quarterback JARED GOFF and Defensive Lineman SEBASTIAN JOSEPH-DAY. The Rams will also introduce an "LA Together" video showcasing some of the team's social justice efforts including their work with the Watts Rams and youth justice. The event will be hosted by NFL Network reporter STEVE WYCHE in front of an audience including partners, Season Ticket Members and fans.

Kickoff for Charity viewers will also hear from Anti-Recidivism Coalition Founder and film producer Scott Budnick, Executive Director Sam Lewis, and 2nd Call Founder Skipp Townsend, who will discuss how their organizations have supported 100 formerly incarcerated individuals who helped build the team's new stadium in Inglewood.

In addition, hip-hop artist and music producer STIX, a Watts native who has partnered with the Rams on various community outreach initiatives, will debut a song made in collaboration with the team about social injustices affecting the community and speak about his vision behind the project.