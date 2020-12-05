Ramsey vs. Hopkins highlights meaningful December matchup  

Market Makers

The Rams traded for Jalen Ramsey in October 2019 and made him the highest-paid cornerback in September. He's now under contract through 2025.

The Cardinals traded for DeAndre Hopkins in a stunning move this March and made him the highest-paid receiver in September. He's now under contract through 2024.

"I felt bad for Deshaun Watson," Ramsey said regarding the Houston quarterback who lost one of the most prolific threats in the game. "And I had to get my mind right again," the Rams corner continued, referring to locking in for the renewal of their head-to-head in the NFC West.

Here's to tangling twice each regular season for many years to come. These showdowns are truly some of the most anticipated in professional football.

Tale of the Tape

They faced off seven times as AFC South rivals with the Jaguars and Texans.

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Ramsey was the nearest defender on 64 of Hopkins' 81 targets in those games. While Hopkins collected three touchdowns, he also hauled in less than half his targets.

With their new teams, Hopkins has a reception on 20 percent of his routes run this season, the fourth-highest rate among receivers. Meanwhile, Ramsey has been targeted by opposing quarterbacks on less than 13 percent of his coverage snaps, the lowest rate of any corner. And only Jimmy Smith in Baltimore has given up fewer receiving yards on a per snap basis.

No Half Measures

So the question becomes: How to measure success this weekend?

Conveniently, Hopkins just faced another premier corner in New England.

Working largely (though not exclusively) against Stephon Gilmore last Sunday, he collected five receptions on seven targets for 55 yards.

That sounds like a decent measuring stick for the Rams defense in Week 13.

D.K. Metcalf, Mike Evans, and now Hopkins constitute quite a three-receiver gauntlet over the past four games for Ramsey. Thus far, he's prevailed.

Fewer Flags

Here's something we haven't discussed much in this space: the way the Rams have minimized penalties.

With just 4.1 accepted against them per game, Los Angeles has committed the second-fewest infractions in the league.

This is the week to point that out, considering their opponent is dead last in that category. Arizona has been flagged for 7.7 per contest.

On Again, Goff Again

After a week of harping on turnovers, everyone will rightly be focused on Jared Goff's interception and fumble numbers the rest of the way. When he's turnover-free, the Rams are 19-1 under Sean McVay (only loss was at Minnesota in 2017).

Yes, taking care of the football is the first priority. But play-making is also essential, and it's against the Rams nature to play conservatively. My hope and expectation is that Goff and McVay won't dial it down this December, but rather, attack.

After all, this has the potential to be a redeeming five-day stretch for them.

Not only with the chance to put the 49ers loss behind them on Sunday in Glendale, but in what will inevitably be cast as a "Super Bowl LIII Rematch" on Thursday night against Bill Belichick and the Patriots.