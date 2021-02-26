Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Samson Ebukam is an experienced pass rusher | Free Agent Spotlight 

Feb 26, 2021 at 10:59 AM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

There's an often-used saying when evaluating a player's performance, no matter the sport or league: The best ability is availability.

For Rams outside linebacker ﻿Samson Ebukam﻿, it is one of his best traits.

Originally arriving in Los Angeles as a fourth-round draft pick in 2017, the 6-foot-3, 245-pound edge rusher played in every regular season game in his first four seasons in the horns. Starting in 14 of 16 games last season, Ebukam matched his career-high with 4.5 sacks – set the year before – and also produced 28 total tackles and one forced fumble.

However, with his rookie contract expiring after the 2020 season, he is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year begins on March 17.

So, where do the Rams and Ebukam go from here?

One option is for the Rams to re-sign Ebukam. By bringing him back, Los Angeles would retain a player who finished the 2020 season with the most starting experience (35 of 64 games) behind Leonard Floyd. The majority of those starts came in 2018 and 2020 (14 games each). Ebukam has also played in two different systems between Wade Phillips' and more recently Brandon Staley's – experience that could be valuable to new Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris as he installs his vision.

If the Rams and Ebukam go in different directions, the Rams could look internally for his replacements by elevating fourth-year pro Ogbonnia Okoronkwo or second-year pro Terrell Lewis into a bigger role. After missing his rookie 2018 season due to injury, Okoronkwo tallied 18 total tackles, 2.5 sacks and two pass breakups in 20 games over the last two seasons. Lewis was limited to eight games last year, but when healthy record five tackles and two sacks.

As is the case with other pending free agents, Los Angeles could also look to free agency or the draft to potentialy find a replacement for Ebukam.

PHOTOS: Best of big-time plays by Rams linebackers in 2020

Take a look back at top shots of Rams linebackers from the 2020 season.

Linebacker (41) Kenny Young of the Los Angeles Rams intercepts a pass and runs for a pick 6 touchdown against the New England Patriots during the Rams 24-3 victory over the Patriots during an NFL regular season Week 14 football game, Thursday, December 10, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Linebacker (41) Kenny Young of the Los Angeles Rams intercepts a pass and runs for a pick 6 touchdown against the New England Patriots during the Rams 24-3 victory over the Patriots during an NFL regular season Week 14 football game, Thursday, December 10, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Linebacker (54) Leonard Floyd of the Los Angeles Rams sacks quarterback (3) Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 23-16 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 10 regular season game, Sunday, November 15, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Linebacker (54) Leonard Floyd of the Los Angeles Rams sacks quarterback (3) Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 23-16 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 10 regular season game, Sunday, November 15, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Samson Ebukam of the Los Angeles Rams tackles quarterback Chris Streveler of the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 18-7 victory in a Week 17 game, Sunday, January 3, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Samson Ebukam of the Los Angeles Rams tackles quarterback Chris Streveler of the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 18-7 victory in a Week 17 game, Sunday, January 3, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Leonard Floyd of the Los Angeles Rams rushes the quarterback and causes a fumble against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 18-7 victory in a Week 17 game, Sunday, January 3, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Leonard Floyd of the Los Angeles Rams rushes the quarterback and causes a fumble against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 18-7 victory in a Week 17 game, Sunday, January 3, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

E_TKingSelects_63A5990
SNY_1442
SNY_2418_1
SNY_1380
SNY_1690
ESNY_9670
ESNY_9735
ESNY_9704
SNY_2635
SNY_2102
ESNY_7088
ESNY_9659
E_TOWL5896_1
ESNY_8073
ESNY_0826
E_TOWL0183_1
ESNY_7237
ESNY_6010
ESNY_2407
E_TOWL9215_1
Linebacker (59) Micah Kiser of the Los Angeles Rams against the New York Giants during the Rams 17-9 victory over the Giants in an NFL Week 4 regular season game, Sunday, October 4, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Linebacker (59) Micah Kiser of the Los Angeles Rams against the New York Giants during the Rams 17-9 victory over the Giants in an NFL Week 4 regular season game, Sunday, October 4, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

E_TOWL1058_1
EJL2_5251
E_TOWL9155_1
E_TOWL8400
E_TOWL82011
ESNY_1101
E_TOWL9498
E_TOWL8782_1
E_TOWL9220
E_TOWL6209 2
E_TOWL7856
E_TOWL2498 2
E_TOWL9003
E_TOWL8376
E_TOWL5789
E_TOWL7032
E_TOWL6798
E_TOWL6518
E_TOWL6735 2
E_TOWL5910
E_TOWL6589
E_TOWL5869
E_TOWL5902_1
E_TOWL5469
E_TOWL5271
E_TOWL3157 2
E_TOWL5105
E_TOWL4729
E_TOWL5083
E_TOWL2395
E_TOWL3109
E_TOWL91221
E_TOWL3855
E_TOWL0016_1
E_TOWL2632 2
E_TOWL2549 2
E_TOWL0851_2
E_TOWL0545_1
E_TOWL2701
E_TOWL1170_1
E_TOWL2160
Advertising