Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Samson Ebukam Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Nov 21, 2018 at 06:28 AM
Simmons_Myles_headshot
Myles Simmons

Rams Insider

After putting together the best performance of his young career, outside linebacker Samson Ebukam has been named NFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Ebukam became the first Ram since 2012 to score two defensive touchdowns in a game, scooping up a fumble to score a touchdown in the first half and tipping a pass at the line of scrimmage to himself for a pick six in the game's final 30 minutes. Ebukam also had a sack in the contest to give him 3.0 on the season.

According to ESPN Stats and Info, Ebukam is the first player since the sack became an official stat in 1982 to have a sack, an interception, and multiple touchdowns in the same game.

"I think we're so happy for him just because he works so hard," head coach Sean McVay said of Ebukam on Tuesday. "He does all those little things the right way and to be able to have an opportunity present itself and for him to be able to capitalize in two instances last night where he ends up getting the two touchdowns was great. I think anytime that you're able to have success, you can use those experiences to draw confidence from."

Ebukam is now the sixth Ram to win a NFC Player of the Week award in 2018. Kicker Greg Zuerlein (Week 1), safety Blake Countess (Week 3), quarterback Jared Goff (Week 4), Todd Gurley (Week 6), and Aaron Donald (Week 7), have also earned the distinction.

