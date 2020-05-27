Wednesday, May 27, 2020 11:50 AM

Sean McVay talks plans in the event Rams can return to on-field offseason work

Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

At the beginning of the Rams' nine-week offseason program, head coach Sean McVay said his best-case scenario was to have the first six weeks take place virtually and the final three weeks at the facility.

While it remains to be seen if that scenario comes to fruition, McVay has a plan in the event on-field instruction can be resumed for a minicamp and eventually training camp.

"We kind of have a model that we will operate off of," McVay said on a video conference with reporters Tuesday afternoon. "A lot of it will be predicated on, what will be the parameters around that?"

The answer to McVay's question will come from both internal and external sources, including conversations with Rams Senior Director of Sports Medicine and Performance Reggie Scott and his staff as well as league protocols.

The first phase of the NFL's re-opening plan began May 19, according to a memo NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sent to club executives, with team facilities allowed to do so if governing state and local regulations permit it.

Facilities cannot operate at higher than 50 percent capacity, meaning no more than 75 people can be inside them. No coaches and players can return to facilities just yet, either – other than those rehabilitating injuries – for the sake of competitive equity. There is currently no timetable for when the second phase will begin.

"When we do get back on the field, we'll probably have to onboard these guys in a smart way, where you can't just jump into it like what we would like to as coaches, just getting excited," McVay said. "So there will be a progressive build. We'll be ready to handle if we're able to do anything, if we've got to accelerate our training camp."

Even with those current limitations, though, it's understandable why McVay would want to plan ahead.

The Rams' Thousand Oaks facility is located in Ventura County, which is one of the counties that advanced to Stage 3 of California's reopening plan yesterday. Large gathering venues will not open until Stage 4, or the end of the stay-at-home-order.

However, as shown with Ventura County's accelerated Stage 2 reopening last week, modifications are possible if critical indicators tell the state it can alter the scope of reopening without jeopardizing public health and safety. Gov. Gavin Newsom also said last week pro sports could potentially return in California "in that first week or so of June without spectators and modifications and very prescriptive conditions."

This week marks Week 4 of the Rams' virtual offseason program. It's difficult to predict whether they will be able to practice on the field in three weeks, but behind a foundation established by experiences in previous years, they'll be prepared just in case.

Related Content

Rams conclude virtual offseason program, set sights on training camp
news

Rams conclude virtual offseason program, set sights on training camp

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay discusses the end of the virtual offseason program and what lies ahead leading into training camp.
How the Rams have kept virtual meetings engaging
news

How the Rams have kept virtual meetings engaging

Netflix series, guest speakers and unique virtual backgrounds have helped the Rams get through the first four weeks of their virtual offseason program. 
Jalen Ramsey on extension talks with Rams: "It will get handled" 
news

Jalen Ramsey on extension talks with Rams: "It will get handled" 

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey and head coach Sean McVay discussed where things stand regarding efforts to keep Ramsey a Ram beyond the 2020 season.
Rams DC Brandon Staley has big plans for Jalen Ramsey
news

Rams DC Brandon Staley has big plans for Jalen Ramsey

Voice of the Rams J.B. Long details how the this unlikely offseason has given defensive coordinator Brandon Staley and cornerback Jalen Ramsey extra opportunities to bond, and what that means for the upcoming season.
Defensive Coordinator Brandon Staley's approach, scheme energizing Rams players
news

Defensive Coordinator Brandon Staley's approach, scheme energizing Rams players

Rams players like what defensive coordinator Brandon Staley has brought to the unit so far.
Aaron Donald staying busy in quarantine
news

Aaron Donald staying busy in quarantine

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald has accomplished quite a bit in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic. 
Get to know the Rams' 22 undrafted free agent signees
news

Get to know the Rams' 22 undrafted free agent signees

Meet the 22 undrafted free agent signees who rounded out this year's group of Rams rookies. 
Rams begin to virtually acclimate 2020 rookies
news

Rams begin to virtually acclimate 2020 rookies

As rookie football development programs get underway across the league today, the Rams will look to make the virtual transition work rather than use it as an excuse.
A'Shawn Robinson brings size, familiarity to Rams defense
news

A'Shawn Robinson brings size, familiarity to Rams defense

New Rams defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson has the frame and connections to make a difference up front. 
Rams kick off virtual offseason program
news

Rams kick off virtual offseason program

Head coach Sean McVay and wide receiver Josh Reynolds discuss how the Rams' first virtual offseason team meeting went and the vision for it over the next nine weeks. 

Advertising